Ex-Middlesbrough trialist and Newcastle United winger makes non-league switch
Former Middlesbrough trialist Callum Roberts has signed for National League North side Blyth Spartans.
Roberts, 22, played 73 minutes for Boro’s under-23 side during a 2-0 defeat to Stoke on August 16, after the winger was released by Newcastle in May.
But, after missing Boro’s 3-2 win over Swansea through illness, Roberts has taken a different pathway.
When asked about Roberts, Spartans boss, former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark, told the club’s website: “I’m surprised he’s in this situation where he hasn’t got a club, he was the standout player in Newcastle’s under-23s last year.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Boro’s first-team squad remains thin after the Teessiders missed out on a couple more signings during the summer transfer window.
That has filtered down to the under-23 side, and lead coach Graeme Lee told the Mail, the club have been forced to re-evaluate their loan strategy.
Boro also handed a trial to Stevenage’s Andron Georgiou earlier this summer but a deal didn’t materialise.