Francis-Angol left the Suit Direct Stadium this summer after his contract expired and has now completed a move to the Latics, signing a one-year deal with John Sheridan’s side.

Francis-Angol spent the final two months of last season on-loan with former boss Dave Challinor at Stockport County having struggled to force his way into Graeme Lee’s side following his appointment in December.

The 29-year-old made just two appearances for the Hatters, though, with Challinor opting against the decision to bring the defender back to Edgeley Park this season.

Zaine Francis-Angol has joined Oldham Athletic after his Hartlepool United contract expired. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Francis-Angol had enjoyed a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign during Challinor’s time at the Suit Direct Stadium making 22 appearances in total, with the majority of those coming during the first three months of the campaign.

But after a change in formation by ex-boss Lee, coupled with an upturn in form for Pools, Francis-Angol saw his time limited at the Suit Direct Stadium before seeking a move away on non-league transfer deadline day in March.

And now the former Motherwell man has returned to the National League for the new season with recently relegated Oldham as Sheridan looks to bring the Latics back to the Football League at the first time of asking.

“Zaine is another player who knows all about what it takes to be successful in this division and has got the attributes we need,” said Sheridan.