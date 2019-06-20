Ex-Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson wants to bring Hartlepool United legend Michael Nelson to Gateshead
Gateshead manager Mike Williamson is continuing to work hard to add to his ranks ahead of the National League North season - and the appointment of Michael Nelson as a player-coach is on his agenda.
The 39-year-old was born in Gateshead, but has never represented his hometown club throughout a career that took him to the likes of Bury, Kilmarnock and Norwich City.
But it was with Pools where he made his name - making over 250 appearances for the club during a six-year stay at Victoria Park.
Nelson was part of the Pools side that came within eight minutes of securing a place in the Championship in their 4-2 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final in 2005.
He spent last season as a player-coach at Chesterfield and was on the touchline when Gateshead beat the Spirerites at the International Stadium in April.
Meanwhile, Williamson is closing in on more signings and is hoping to add two new faces to his squad over the next couple of days.
He said: “I am enjoying the ups and downs – but working in the transfer market like this, it’s all new territory.
“I am confident that we can bring in players that will enjoy a similar environment to the one we created last season.
“Anything that I am finding new, I am relishing. That’s what gets me up in the morning and that’s what I have always been like when I have faced a challenge throughout my career.
“At the minute, it’s frantic. We are trying to start the rebuild, so we are talking to as many people as we can and trying to get the right people in through the door.”