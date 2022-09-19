Killip recently took over the armband from long-serving captain Nicky Featherstone, who faces several weeks out with an ankle ligament injury, but despite an inspired performance he could do little to prevent his side slipping to another league defeat.

Killip made several standout saves in the second half to keep Pools in the game at the VBS Community Stadium, but to no avail as the U’s 2-0 success would spell the end for manager Paul Hartley’s tenure.

Hartley was dismissed as Pools are now without a win in nine League Two games this season ahead of what already looks like an important fixture at home to Gillingham.

But Killip did not hide away from the fact his side must improve if they are to avoid a potentially damaging season.

“I don’t think anyone envisioned a start to the season where we’re 11 games in and we’ve won one game. It’s a massive shock,” Killip told The Mail.

“I’ve been in a similar position before in my career, but that was probably more expected when I was at Braintree, but it’s been a huge shock.

“It’s now about standing up and being counted for as players, and individuals, to say we’re not accepting this situation.”

The Pools No.1 added: “It’s a huge honour [to be named captain]. It’s something I’ve done before and I’d never shy away from the responsibility and taking the pressure.

“With that comes taking the pressure and brunt of us being on the run we’re on and I’m not going to shy away from being the first to come and put my face to it.

“We’ve not been good enough and we need to improve it.

“All I can do is say I’m working as hard as I can, and the lads are working as hard as they can, and we have to stand up and be counted in these situations.”

Killip was credited by ex-boss Hartley following the defeat at Sutton as being Pools’ player of the season so far, and therein lies the problems they are facing at this moment in time.

“He’s been our best player,” Hartley confessed.

“He’s terrific. He’s got a good personality, that’s why I made him captain. I think he’s one of the guys with real urgency. He’s a winner.

“It could have been more today if it wasn’t for him, but it’s happened too many times this season where he’s been our best player.”

But while Killip acknowledges a positive start to the season for him personally, he admits it is about the team being able to turn things around.

“Everyone in the squad has the experience of going through good and bad, and know what to expect when things are going badly, and you know how to turn it around,” said Killip.