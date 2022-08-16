Ex-Nottingham Forest defender starts for Tranmere Rovers on his return to Hartlepool United
Neill Byrne makes his return to the Suit Direct Stadium for Tranmere Rovers.
By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 7:12 pm
Byrne joined Hartlepool United from Halifax last summer and went on to enjoy a successful debut campaign with the club.
The Irishman would leave in the summer however, citing his desire to be closer to his family on Merseyside, with a switch to Tranmere completed following the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.
Byrne has featured in all four of the Whites’ games so far this season and continues here in familiar surroundings.