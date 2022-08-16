Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neill Byrne starts for Tranmere Rovers on his return to the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

Byrne joined Hartlepool United from Halifax last summer and went on to enjoy a successful debut campaign with the club.

The Irishman would leave in the summer however, citing his desire to be closer to his family on Merseyside, with a switch to Tranmere completed following the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.