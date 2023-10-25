Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax secured a 2-1 win over Pools thanks to goals from Max Wright and Adam Senior but would, ultimately, have goalkeeper Johnson to thank for ensuring they held onto that lead after making a number of fine saves in the closing stages.

Johnson made a stunning stop to deny former Shayman Emmanuel Dieseruvwe who had already got his name on the scoresheet to cancel out Wright’s opening goal before then twice denying Josh Umerah – once from point blank range and another with a smart save at his near post.

But while Halifax’s Paul Oakes praised the performance of former Gateshead loanee Johnson, he believes his side fully deserved their victory over Pools – a victory which sees them increase the gap between the two sides to five points, with Askey’s men now floundering in mid-table.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored on his return to FC Halifax Town for Hartlepool United.

"It was an all round performance for me. We started brightly, we deserved to be in front. We were disappointed to concede from a set piece. But I thought we were very, very unlucky not to be ahead at half-time,” Oakes explained.

"Second half we came out the traps very quickly. We should have been more comfortable, they’ve had chances late on but Sam does what Sam does. He’s pulled out a wonder save and a couple of other smart stops and I think it’s a fair result.

"They pushed on and threw everything at us late on. It was an absolute wonder save – I’m trying to think how he kept it out, but he has done, and then there was one late on where he’s done very well.

"But it’s not just Sam bailing us out because they’ve thrown the kitchen sink at us. Over the 90 minutes we were the better side.”

Sam Johnson was in inspired form for FC Halifax Town against Hartlepool United.

Oakes also reserved praise for returning striker Dieseruvwe who spent a year at the Shay.

Dieseruvwe scored 13 times for Halifax last season before joining Hartlepool on a free transfer in the summer where he has made a big impression in his start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The striker reacted well to instinctively level the game at 1-1 with his 10th goal of the season in just 16 league appearances with Oakes admitting there was a sense of inevitability about Dieseruvwe getting on the scoresheet on his return to West Yorkshire.

"You find that in football where people come back to haunt their former club, fortunately for us it’s not been a winning goal,” said Oakes.

"Mani was brilliant for us, he was a great lad while he was here. He’s pinned him in and took his goal well.”

And Oakes was not the only one to praise Dieseruvwe, with Hartlepool boss Askey singling out the striker as one of the main positives for Pools despite a worrying run of form.

“There are some players out there who are playing well,” said Askey.