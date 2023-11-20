Ex-Rangers winger makes most of his Hartlepool United opportunity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hastie was somewhat of a surprise name on the bench when Hartlepool hosted Ebbsfleet earlier this month before the former Rangers winger came on as a substitute to score in the closing stages of Pools’ 2-2 draw.
Hastie’s reward for his impact was to be handed a first start under John Askey, and a first start for Pools since December’s 5-0 defeat to Stockport County, at the LNER Community Stadium where he took just six minutes to find the back of the net for a third time this season.
The Scotsman raced in behind to meet Callum Cooke’s pass and calmly rolled the ball into the bottom corner – the winger averaging a goal in just over every 50 minutes he has featured in the National League this season ahead of the trip to Kidderminster.
But for Hastie, who started as a wing-back against York, it’s about continuing to prove his worth in Askey’s team.
“It was good [to be involved], I’ve not played in a while so it was good to get back in the team and it was a much-needed result for us,” said Hastie.
"The performance was brilliant from all the boys and we just need to keep doing that and build on it.
“With coming on [against Ebbsfleet] and scoring, and then getting another one, it just makes my confidence grow.
"I’ve been working hard and I've just got my head down in training waiting for my opportunity.”