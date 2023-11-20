News you can trust since 1877
Ex-Rangers winger makes most of his Hartlepool United opportunity

Jake Hastie is hoping he can build on his recent return to the Hartlepool United team after the Scotsman made his first start in almost a year against York City.
By Joe Ramage
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 16:22 GMT
Hastie was somewhat of a surprise name on the bench when Hartlepool hosted Ebbsfleet earlier this month before the former Rangers winger came on as a substitute to score in the closing stages of Pools’ 2-2 draw.

Hastie’s reward for his impact was to be handed a first start under John Askey, and a first start for Pools since December’s 5-0 defeat to Stockport County, at the LNER Community Stadium where he took just six minutes to find the back of the net for a third time this season.

The Scotsman raced in behind to meet Callum Cooke’s pass and calmly rolled the ball into the bottom corner – the winger averaging a goal in just over every 50 minutes he has featured in the National League this season ahead of the trip to Kidderminster.

Jake Hastie made a goalscoring return to the Hartlepool United starting line-up. Picture by FRANK REIDJake Hastie made a goalscoring return to the Hartlepool United starting line-up. Picture by FRANK REID
But for Hastie, who started as a wing-back against York, it’s about continuing to prove his worth in Askey’s team.

“It was good [to be involved], I’ve not played in a while so it was good to get back in the team and it was a much-needed result for us,” said Hastie.

"The performance was brilliant from all the boys and we just need to keep doing that and build on it.

“With coming on [against Ebbsfleet] and scoring, and then getting another one, it just makes my confidence grow.

"I’ve been working hard and I've just got my head down in training waiting for my opportunity.”

