Jake Hastie is hoping he can build on his recent return to the Hartlepool United team after the Scotsman made his first start in almost a year against York City.

Hastie was somewhat of a surprise name on the bench when Hartlepool hosted Ebbsfleet earlier this month before the former Rangers winger came on as a substitute to score in the closing stages of Pools’ 2-2 draw.

Hastie’s reward for his impact was to be handed a first start under John Askey, and a first start for Pools since December’s 5-0 defeat to Stockport County, at the LNER Community Stadium where he took just six minutes to find the back of the net for a third time this season.

The Scotsman raced in behind to meet Callum Cooke’s pass and calmly rolled the ball into the bottom corner – the winger averaging a goal in just over every 50 minutes he has featured in the National League this season ahead of the trip to Kidderminster.

Jake Hastie made a goalscoring return to the Hartlepool United starting line-up. Picture by FRANK REID

But for Hastie, who started as a wing-back against York, it’s about continuing to prove his worth in Askey’s team.

“It was good [to be involved], I’ve not played in a while so it was good to get back in the team and it was a much-needed result for us,” said Hastie.

"The performance was brilliant from all the boys and we just need to keep doing that and build on it.

“With coming on [against Ebbsfleet] and scoring, and then getting another one, it just makes my confidence grow.