Chris Wreh makes his home debut for Hartlepool United against Maidenhead United. Picture by FRANK REID

Wreh made his Hartlepool debut in the opening day defeat at Barnet after joining from Southend United earlier this summer.

The forward was an unused substitute in Saturday’s win over Gateshead after being replaced by fellow summer recruit Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dieseruvwe scored twice as Pools claimed their first win of the season – but they did so at a cost after Umerah was shown a straight red card early in the second half.

Umerah’s suspension has opened the door for a quick return to the side for Wreh who starts in attack alongside two-goal hero Dieseruvwe.

Wreh is the only change to Askey’s starting XI from the weekend win over Gateshead as Joe Grey returns to the squad on the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Maidenhead:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Seaman, Dodds, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Crawford, Cooke, Mancini, Wreh, Dieseruvwe