News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Ex-Southend United forward replaces suspended Josh Umerah for Hartlepool United home debut

Chris Wreh returns to the Hartlepool United starting line-up in place of the suspended Josh Umerah as John Askey’s side host Maidenhead United.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:48 BST- 1 min read
Chris Wreh makes his home debut for Hartlepool United against Maidenhead United. Picture by FRANK REIDChris Wreh makes his home debut for Hartlepool United against Maidenhead United. Picture by FRANK REID
Chris Wreh makes his home debut for Hartlepool United against Maidenhead United. Picture by FRANK REID

Wreh made his Hartlepool debut in the opening day defeat at Barnet after joining from Southend United earlier this summer.

The forward was an unused substitute in Saturday’s win over Gateshead after being replaced by fellow summer recruit Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dieseruvwe scored twice as Pools claimed their first win of the season – but they did so at a cost after Umerah was shown a straight red card early in the second half.

Umerah’s suspension has opened the door for a quick return to the side for Wreh who starts in attack alongside two-goal hero Dieseruvwe.

Most Popular

Wreh is the only change to Askey’s starting XI from the weekend win over Gateshead as Joe Grey returns to the squad on the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Maidenhead:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Seaman, Dodds, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Crawford, Cooke, Mancini, Wreh, Dieseruvwe

Subs: Jameson, Burton, Paterson, Hastie Grey

Related topics:Maidenhead UnitedGateshead