Ex-Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux on why he re-joined Hartlepool United
Luke Molyneux admitted his loan spell at Hartlepool United last season was a deciding factor in his return.
The former Sunderland winger appeared 16 times for Pools in what proved to be a successful loan deal during the second half of last season.
Molyneux’s displays had many Poolies resigned to losing the 21-year-old to a Football League side in 2019-20.
Molyneux revealed he had several other options from the Football League and National League – but it was his time at Pools last season which convinced him to come back on a permanent basis.
“I was always keen to come but there were other options there to consider,” he said.
“But it was down to me being here before, it’s close to home, I know the gaffer and I know the style of play and how he wants to play. It’s mainly about playing as well and getting game time, hopefully I can get that here.
“The manager said I’d be playing and I know he likes me. I know Ged (McNamee), the assistant manager, from my time at Sunderland as well so I’m just comfortable around it and comfortable around him and I enjoyed it a lot last season so that’s what it was.
“I think if I’d signed for any other club it would have been tough as the fans wouldn’t have known who I was really.
“Here the fans know who I am and what I’m about. I know I’ve got their backing which is massive and helped sway me to make a decision.”