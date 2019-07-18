Ex-Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux taken to hospital following friendly injury at York City
Hartlepool United were dealt their biggest blow of pre-season as Luke Molyneux was taken to hospital after suffering an injury to his left leg in Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat at York City.
Molyneux had looked sharp for Pools in pre-season, scoring four goals in as many games going into the match at Bootham Crescent.
But the winger’s evening was cut short when former Pools midfielder Paddy McLaughlin brought him down with a crunching tackle near the halfway line inside the opening half-hour.
The 21-year-old had to be assisted off the field and was quickly taken to York District Hospital for an x-ray.
The player was then seen wearing a foot fracture boot as a precaution.
“Luke’s went off to have an x-ray, it’s very sore but we’ll hope for the best and see where we are,” Hartlepool manager Craig Hignett said following the match.
“It overshadowed the evening because the last thing you want is a nasty injury in pre-season that will keep him out for weeks but fingers crossed it won’t and it’ll be less of an injury than we fear.
“It’s a bad tackle but there’s no malice in Paddy, we’ve had Paddy here and he’s a good lad, it’s just one of those things which is really disappointing.
“It got a little bit tetchy and I thought the referee could have stamped it out a little bit sooner and we’ve ended up with Luke having a nasty injury – it looks a bad one.”