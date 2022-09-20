Ex-Sunderland youth wins praise for 'brilliant' help for Hartlepool United teammate

But he faces stiff competition from Brody Paterson who has been keeping him out of the starting line-up.

And Paterson has hailed the influence and encouragement shown by Ferguson, despite him taking his place in the side.

Defender Paterson has described Ferguson as ‘brilliant’ in helping him prepare for his recent run of matches in the Pools XI.

The Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curle has replaced Paul Hartley in the dugout now, however, and Ferguson will be aiming to reclaim his shirt.

Former Celtic defender Paterson, who has been enjoying a run in the starting line-up after performing well in Pools’ only win of the season against Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy, said: “That’s any footballers aim to be one of the first names on the team sheet and every day in training I’m working hard to strive towards that.

"So that’s the main goal to be a regular and hopefully I can continue this run of games.

"It’s something that I was hoping for.

"That was one of my goals coming here.

"Every day I've been coming in and working as hard as I can.

"I just take it a game at a time and when I get an opportunity it’s up to me to take it which I feel like I did against Harrogate and I’ve kept my place since then so it’s one that I’m looking to continue with.”

When asked what Ferguson has been like with him, Paterson said: “He’s been brilliant with me he’s taken me under his wing and he’s helped me in training and guided me through certain things so Fergie has been brilliant with me.

"There’s no bad blood at all, which there can be.

"In clubs I've been at in the past it’s been sour at times with certain competition but Fergie has been brilliant and he’s one that I learn from every day in training. He’s been brilliant."

He added: “There’s good competition all over the pitch now with the squad being really settled. Healthy competition is what every player wants. It develops both players.”

Pools parted company with Hartley following their 2-0 defeat at Sutton United having gone nine league games without a win.

A Sunday club statement read: “Hartlepool United can today confirm that they have parted company with manager Paul Hartley and assistant manager Gordon Young.

“A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a league win so far this season.”

Pools moved quickly to appoint ex-Carlisle United manager Curle on an interim basis.

Curle will be joined by his assistant Colin West with Antony Sweeney also set to return to the first team coaching staff.