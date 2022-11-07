Keith Curle’s Pools played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with the National League side at the Armco Arena after goals from Josh Umerah and Jack Hamilton were cancelled out by Andrew Dallas and Joe Sbarra.

Sbarra struck six minutes from time to force a replay at the Suit Direct Stadium as both teams will be included in the second round draw.

And here is everything you need to know about Hartlepool’s FA Cup situation and the second round draw.

Hartlepool United will be in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

When do Hartlepool United face Solihull Moors in their FA Cup first round replay?

Pools host Solihull Moors at the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday, November 15 with kick-off at 7.45pm

Will the tie be decided on the night?

Yes, either Hartlepool or Solihull Moors will confirm their place in the second round with penalty kicks to be used if necessary.

When is the draw for the second round of the FA Cup?

The FA Cup second round draw will take place on Monday, November 7 at 7pm.

How can I watch the FA Cup second round draw?

The draw for the FA Cup second round will be shown live on BBC Two as well as being streamed on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.

What number are Hartlepool United in the draw?

Hartlepool or Solihull Moors are ball number seven in Monday’s draw.

What else do I need to know about round two?

Should Pools progress against Solihull Moors they will bank £41,000 with a further £67,000 on offer in round two of the FA Cup.

If Curle’s side are successful in reaching the second round of the competition they will be one of 40 teams looking to book their spot in the third round when teams from the Premier League and Championship join the competition.

League One big hitters Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth are in the hat for round two while non-league sides including Alvechurch, Kings Lynn and Chippenham Town are also in the draw.

When do the second round ties take place?