Pools fell behind midway through the first half when former striker Luke Armstrong scored in front of the 597 travelling Pools supporters.

But Graeme Lee’s side responded well as Luke Molyneux, on his 100th appearance for the club, curled in a delightful equaliser four minutes later.

And Pools fans will have been pleased with what they saw from then on as the away side dominated proceedings for large parts of the game.

The travelling blue and white army were rewarded in the second half when David Ferguson fired Pools into the lead with supporters behind the goal sent into raptures.

And those fans were able to celebrate a third win in four away games as Pools held on for the win.

Were you one of the 597 in attendance? See if you can spot yourself in our fan gallery from the Envirovent Stadium.

1. Taking it in Pools fans soaked in the pre-match atmosphere at the Envirovent Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Checking in Pools fans arrive at the Envirovent Stadium ahead of Hartlepool United's League Two clash with Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Every Saturday they follow Hartlepool United supporters arrive at the Envirovent Stadium in Harrogate. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. Capturing the moment Hartlepool United supporters in Harrogate ahead of Pools' League Two meeting with Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales