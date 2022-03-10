Pools suffered a heartbreaking loss on penalties to Rotherham United in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Trophy with Mickel Miller scoring the all important penalty after Luke Molyneux and Tom Crawford had missed for Graeme Lee’s side.

Molyneux was on the scoresheet in the 90 minutes as he restored Pools’ lead in the second half after Michael Smith had cancelled out Joe Grey’s first half opener for Pools.

But Millers forward Smith was on hand again to force a penalty shootout where Pools would ultimately lose out from 12-yards.

But Pools supporters were still proud of their team and can be proud of their own efforts in the stand with a crowd of 7,532 in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium, the largest since 2007.

Were you one of those in attendance? Check out our fan gallery from Pools' semi-final.

