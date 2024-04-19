Just some of our images of Poolies in fancy dress at the final away games in previous seasons.Just some of our images of Poolies in fancy dress at the final away games in previous seasons.
Fancy that? 29 nostalgic photos of Hartlepool United fans in fancy dress ahead of the 2024 party at Dorking Wanderers

Costume capers return this weekend when around 900 Hartlepool United fans make the mammoth trip to Dorking Wanderers to enjoy their annual fancy dress parade.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:24 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 12:51 BST

Here are some classic reminders of how Poolies have kitted themselves out for the final away games of previous seasons.

Joining the 2024 exodus of Blues Brothers to Surrey on April 20? Why not send us your photos and videos to [email protected] or message them to us via our Facebook page?

Poolies dress as Morris dancers during the fancy dress outing to Bristol Rovers on the final day of the 2008-09 season.

1. 'Shall we dance?'

Poolies dress as Morris dancers during the fancy dress outing to Bristol Rovers on the final day of the 2008-09 season. Photo: FLR

Poolie Stormtroopers prepare to invade Plymouth in 2016.

2. Storm brewing

Poolie Stormtroopers prepare to invade Plymouth in 2016. Photo: Jane Coltman

Poolies travelled to Charlton Athletic as Smurfs in 2012.

3. Blue and white army

Poolies travelled to Charlton Athletic as Smurfs in 2012. Photo: National World

With no fancy dress theme 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, Pools fans saluted the NHS in 2022 at Scunthorpe United by dressing up in medical outfits.

4. 2022

With no fancy dress theme 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, Pools fans saluted the NHS in 2022 at Scunthorpe United by dressing up in medical outfits. Photo: Mark Fletcher

