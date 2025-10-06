FC Juniors beat the storm

Divas are a six hit in their first win

JUNIOR REPORT

u/7 Divas

Great first nwin for the new u/7 Girls team over Washington in very windy conditions

The girls were on fire today, they showed their skills and worked brilliantly as a team.

The girls keep improving week on week and are on a high after this

morning.

Goals: Liza 4 Hallie 2

u/8 Lions

u/7 Phoenix

FC Hartlepool Phoenix U7 vs Riverside Juniors Blues U7

Phoenix welcomed an unbeaten Riverside Juniors side at a very windy Grayfields this morning. The home side got off to a dream start when Oliver got on the end of a loose ball and slotted it into the oppositions net. Halfway through the first half Phoenix got a freekick, Charlie stepped up and fired it into the bottom corner from distance for the second week in a row. Despite conceding goals from the away team the score was tight going into half time.

The second half started with the visitors dominating the game and scoring goals. Phoenix can be proud of themselves for not giving in and battling to the very end. Isaac, James and Artie standing out for their good performances in the second half.

Man of the match – Charlie

u/8 Lions

FC u/8 Lions v 21st Allstars

FC Lions kept their unbeaten run going with a great win against 21st Allstars — making it five wins from five games this season.

The Lions played outstanding football from start to finish, with every player contributing to another fantastic team performance. Kalem continued his superb goal-scoring form, netting four goals with his usual sharp finishing. Marty and Jenson both got on the scoresheet with well taken goals. Rory made an impact with 4 great finishes today.

William had a brilliant game in defence, reading the play well and keeping the back line solid. Teddy was superb between the sticks, pulling off some key saves and showing great composure. His efforts were recognised by the opposition manager, who awarded him Man of the Match.

Another fantastic performance from the Lions — unbeaten, confident, and full of team spirit!

Scorers: Kalem, Jenson & Marty

u/9 Stags

FC Stags U9 continued their impressive start to the season with a win over Darlington Tornadoes in our first home this morning and made it 14 games unbeaten for the team

FC started the game on the front foot and were creating a number of chances, building from a solid base of Jasper, James and Connor who kept the pressure up by recycling possession and picking forward passes through the lines constantly. George, Freddie M, Freddie W and Leo were linking up well in the forward area with some slick one touch passing creating a number of openings until eventually Freddie M was brought down in the area after a great take on the half turn. Connor stepped up and made no mistake from the spot blasting the ball past the tornadoes keeper. FC added a second after Freddie M found space in the box and finished into the top corner from a tight angle. George then put his name onto the scoresheet after finding space on the edge of the area and clipping a strike off the post and in. Freddie W was then on the end of a lovely team move where George slipped Freddie M into the area who squared the ball first time to Freddie W who was jolly on the spot and finished first time with his right foot.

As the second half continued the ball eventually dropped for Leo, who struck a first time right footed volley into the corner of the Darlo goal. Lewis was working tirelessly up and down the left wing winning strong tackles and finding nice passes with the rest of the stags midfield. Rueben moved up front and was linking with the on running FC midfielders as well as pressuring the Darlington defenders. Darlo pulled a couple of goals back late in the day with a goal from a corner and a good effort from distance.

Goals - ConnorFreddie M George Freddie W Leo

They then played a 1-1 draw with Bedale Leo scoring in a hard fought game in very windy conditions

u/10 Reds

FC Reds maintained their unbeaten start to the season, with an impressive victory over AJX in stormy conditions.

Despite falling behind early, the Reds showed great composure and determination to turn the game around. FC piled on the pressure forcing some great saves from AJX GK until James put one in the top corner, to make it 1-1 and the break.

Much of the same in the second half with FC pushing for the win. Charlie A slotted home his first of the day and his first for FC in the league.

Ted had to stay alert at the other end making a great 1 v 1 save to keep FC in front.

Charlie A then put his second of the day in the top corner and the result was looking more comfortable.

Theo then sealed the win late on with a well-taken finish at the back post.

It was a strong all-round display from the Reds, who continue to impress this season.

GOALS;James Charlie A x2 Theo

u/12 Yellow

FC Yellows 5 - 0 Birtley Town.

The Yellows welcomed Birtley to Grayfields this morning looking to continue their fine form in the league.

FC took full control of the game with just 3 minutes gone when Harry Stephenson played the ball through to Franky Guttridge who finished very well past the Birtley keeper, 1-0, Yellows scored in the 12th minute to double their lead when Franky broke from midfield and fed the ball to Noah Cann to who brilliantly finished from inside the box, 2-0.

Yellows got their 3rd. FC were attacking at will and when the was played forward, Harry Stephenson with a lot to do, got into the box and finished brilliantly over the top of the keeper, 3-0. And Harry soon doubled his tally when he followed up with a great close range finish after Franky shot, the keeper saved well, then saved well again from Noah, allowing Harry to follow up. 4-0.

With the first half ending FC finished the scoring when Vinny Gallagher won the ball in midfield and played Noah Cann through for him to finish past the advancing Birtley keeper for a 5-0 win

FC U12 United

In today’s game with Billingham Town Blues FC decided to play with the wind in the 1st half. FC were struggling to get to grips with the windy conditions and it was Billingham who took the lead when a scramble in the box resulted in a tap in for the Billingham forward. To their credit Billingham were playing some really good football and got the 2nd goal their play deserved. In the 2nd half FC battled hard and managed to pull a goal back, when Ishwar Dhindsa had free kick well saved by the Billingham keeper but Bobby Tucker was on hand for a tap in. FC piled the pressure on but couldn’t manage to score and game finished 2-1 to Billingham.

MOM Joe Hammond

u/13 Reds

Fc Reds u13 v Northallerton town u13.

Fc needed a big improvement from last week and they delivered playing some great football and coming away with a 5-3 victory with goals from Reuben Grayson

Jacob Hornsey Layton Maddison Alfie Moffat x2

u/14 StagsThe Stags had their first away game of the season in the league cup against Darlington TSC who won Division 7 last season and currently unbeaten like the Stags in Division 6

Stags started slowly but bit of pressure on 3 mins resulted in a corner, excellent cross was bundled in from Archie Rose to put Stags in front

All I can say is we were not at our best at all in the first half

Stags started better in the second half on 58 mins it was 2/0 when Dan Flounders who still looks to be struggling managed to rifle it in top corner with his left foot.

On 60 mins it was 3/0 when Kyle Hayton rifled it into top corner after set by Flounders.

On 68 mins TSC got a deserved goal as the Stags failed to clear a corner,Bobby Basey saved it but rebound was fired in to make it 1-3 to move into the next round

Their long unbeaten run ended at Swalwell going down0 2-in a County Cup game.

u/15 Warriors

Warriors travelled to a windy Washington this morning. After going 1-0 fought back against the elements to a 4-2 victory. Vinnie scoring direct from a corner, a brace of free kicks from Joshua and the final goal coming again from Vinnie. A great team performance.

Man of the match Joshua Laughton

u/17 Black

KADER RAIDERS U17S 1

FC BLACKS U17s 7

A fantastic result for the U17s today but most pleasing was the attitude and work rate of the players.

A bullet header inside the first two minutes from Patrick Curtis from one of many superbly placed corners from Nathan Brown seen FC go ahead, only for Kader to equalise two minutes later with a well taken finish.

Reuben Jackson then grabbed two quick goals, the second a great strike which rifled in off the post.

The intensity continued in the second half which led to MOTM Ryan Varney securing a twenty-minute hat trick to put the game to bed, assists from Curtis (2) and Jonny Woodward.

Lucas Anderson popped up to head home a Leyton Watts free kick with five minutes remaining to round off a great display.

FC never stopped running from start to finish and every player played their part in this great performance.