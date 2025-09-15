FC Juniors in good form

U/8 Whites finally receive their trophy

FC Hartlepool U8 Whites are League Cup champions

Last season our u8 Whites team brought home the D&P Trophy Cup and finished first place—a massive achievement for these lads.

Huge well done to Ally, Tommy, Samson, Marco, Henry, Cameron and Seb.

u/7 Divas draw first league game

A belated trophy presentation from July

The lads are pictured here celebrating before commencing their new season as under 9s.

The team made it 2 wins out of 2 at the weekend beating over Spennymoor

U/10 Girls

New u/7 Bears win their game

FC U10 girls kicked off the 25/26 season opener in style this morning with an outstanding team effort against a very well Organised and skilful PY whites. A very entertaining Hpool derby played in good spirits with fantastic football from both teams.

FC were a joy to watch continuing from pre-season playing eye catching football, defending and attacking as a team and putting in 100% effort throughout.

Goals from Marnie & Callie

GOTG

Lily killen - Absolute rock in defence and never put a foot wrong all game

Farrah Tindall - footwork, skill & passing was outstanding

U/15 Warriors

Great 7-1 win for u/15 Warriors

Warriors traveled to Seaham this morning and won 7-1 with goals from Vinny, Stevo, Jeff and Mason 4 Daniel mom

u/7 Girl Divas

FC Diva’s Under 7sdraw against Newton Aycliffe Youth Wild.

They were 2-0 up at half time, with two great goals scored by Isabella!

Aycliffe came out strong in the second half and pulled two goals back, but the girls kept going, trying to pinch the winner.

The girls did superbly in their first competitive match, with them still finding their feet with positions and the rules. They grafted so hard as a team, looking forward to watching them progress and grow as a group.

u/13 Black

FC blacks hosted Gateshead u13.

FC started well and could of been ahead inside the first minute. FC soon went ahead when Layton Buttery struck a superb effort into the top corner.

FC were playing the better football but Gateshead equalised when a free kick wasn’t defended well. Midway through the half fc went ahead when Layton Maddison corner was met brilliantly by riley caden.ht2-1.

Second half started the same as the first with fc playing some great football. Fc further ahead when Reuben Grayson struck from the edge of the box into the net.Reuben got his second when a through ball from Alex McPartlin found Reuben who took it round the keeper and finished superbly.

FC finished the game off when Seth Boardman got his first goal for the club when he struck from inside the box. Big well done to every one today playing some outstanding football.

U/8 Mighty Ducks

Riverside Juniors Vs FC Hartlepool Mighty Ducks U8

The under 8s travelled to Middlesbrough sports village this morning. Hugo Malham scored the opener of the game early on and then riverside equalised straight after. Riverside went infront but Mathew Ritchie scored and made it 2-2. Mathew scored again just before half time and FC lead at the break. Plenty of goals second half with Mathew scoring his Hatrick and Harry Williams also getting a goal too. The ducks finished the game on top and came away with the win.

Goals Matthew HugoHarry .

U/12 Girls playing boys league

The U12 girls Sunday team in action against FC Whites.

The girls started slowly this morning going in to half time at 0-0.

After the break saw a reaction from the girls with Verity scoring from outside the box followed by Aria, Myla x 2 and a late goal by Stevo to win 5-0.

The girls are hoping to continue their recent good form next week.

Goals -Verity Aria Myla x 2 Stevo

uU11 Greens

FC U11 Greens with a comprehensive and accomplished 9-2 away win against New Markse.

Superb performance from all, looking great in their 3rd strip courtesy of Hartlepool Windows

Goalscorers Jamie Albie 6 Freddie Max

Player of the match – Albie

U/13 Red

FC Hartlepool Reds hosted newly promoted Darlington 21st all stars.

Fc came away with a 6-4 victory despite not being at our best today.

Goals from Layton Maddison

Reuben Grayson hat trick lachlan O’Connell and Jacob Hornsey secured the

U/11 Blacks

Kader Rangers FC draw with FC Blacks U11

A high-quality game from both sides, full of energy and goals.

Kader opened the scoring with a tidy move through the middle, but FC hit back with a stunning bicycle kick from Theo Beha after a perfect corner from Max .

FC then took the lead with a fantastic free-kick from Austin, earned through great link-up play with Alby and Sahil.

Kader levelled just before half-time after a slip at the back, making it 2–2.

The second half was tight, but Kader edged ahead after a defensive mix-up. FC responded again — Ryans long-range effort was spilled, and Theo tapped in the follow up for the equaliser.

Great game all round and credit to all 14 FC lads who gave their all.

Theo (POTM) and Austin scoring Max mom

.