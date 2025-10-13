FC Juniors in good form

14 Stags remain unbeaten in 24 league games

JUNIOR REPORT

u/14 Stags

The Stags returned back to league action after last weeks County Cup defeat to higher opposition looking to make it 24 wins out of 24 since the team formed last season.

.14 Stags

The Stags travelled to Marton Yellows they started on the front and opened scoring on 2 mins when Mush inswinging corner went to the back post and Dunn fired home.

Stags huffed and puffed despite creating numerous opportunities, this allowed Marton to grow into the game and show their physicality and equalised on 30 mins when Max made a mistake and striker finished

Stags went 2-1 up on 37 mins when Mush long through released Flounders who squared for Dowson to fire home It was 3-1 up on 45 mins as Dunn crossed it in for Dowson to get second of the game they continued to threaten but conceded against run of play on 55 mins when a number of calamities at the back allowed Marton striker to fire into empty net 2-3.

On 56 mins it was 4-2 when Archie was brought down in the box and skipper Gibbon-Hayes fired home the game was put to bed Divine through ball allowed Kyle to race through and finish to make it 5-2.

It was a game where Stags didn’t perform at their best and again conceded really poor goals with basic errors and these need to be cut out if we are going to progress out of the league. Man of the Match today was Harvey Dowson who changed the game when he came on at half time.

u/6 Barca

FC Hartlepool Barca U6 v Peterlee U6

What an incredible debut for FC Barca! In their first ever game together, the boys put in a fantastic performance to come away with a well-deserved win. Every player gave their all, showing great teamwork, determination, and plenty of smiles along the way.

⚽ Goals:

• Joseph – Hat-trick hero! Brilliant finishing and endless energy up front.

• Zac – Hat-trick hero! Always dangerous going forward and fully deserved his goals.

• George – Worked tirelessly throughout the game and capped it off with a well-taken goal.

• Toby – Solid in defence, constantly breaking up play and even got himself on the scoresheet.

• Otis – Excellent performance, strong in the tackle and creative in setting up attacks.

A fantastic start for this young FC Barca side — the coaches and parents couldn’t be prouder. The future looks bright for these little stars! 🌟⚽

Goal scorers: Joseph, Zac, George & Toby ⚽️

Man of the match: Zac Clarke 🏆

u/8 Lions

FC Hartlepool Lions v Thornaby Town Reds

FC Lions continued their impressive unbeaten run with a dominant performance against Thornaby Town Reds.

The Lions were in fine form from the first whistle, playing with energy, teamwork, and confidence throughout the match. Kalem was on fire, finding the back of the net four times, while Jacob added a well-deserved brace. There were also goals from William, Marty, and Rory, rounding off an outstanding attacking display.

Jenson and Jacob both provided key assists, helping to unlock the Thornaby defence with sharp passing and great vision.

at the other end, Teddy was rock solid in goal, pulling off some fine saves and earning a well-deserved clean sheet. Haris was strong and composed in defence, while Harry worked tirelessly up front, putting the Thornaby back line under constant pressure. Charlie came close on a couple of occasions with some long-range efforts that were saved by the Thornaby keeper.It was a real team performance, with every player contributing to another fantastic result for the Lions.

Unbeaten run continues — well done, Lions!

Goal scorers: Kalem, Jacob, William, Marty and Rory ⚽️

u/10 Reds

FC extend their unbeaten run with a hard fought victory over Boro Rangers Blacks.

Although FC were the dominant side in the first half - they went into the half time break, one down.

Second half it was much of the same, with FC forcing the BR goalkeeper into some good saves.

FC eventually got the goal that they deserved with a cross from Charlie A bundled home by Ruben. Initial thoughts where it had hit his head, but the goal stood.

The eventual winner came late on in the game. Junior with a ball over the top for James to chase. BR goalkeeper came rushing out - but James got there first and touched it round the GK to see it roll into the bottom corner.

U/10 Falcons back to winning ways

U10s Falcons were at Downhill this morning for a match against Washington Athletic.

The match started evenly, with both teams getting on the ball, before FC slowly got on top. Cotto hit the bar and wingers Xavi and Toby created chances.

Against the run of play, Washington took the lead but FC heads didn’t drop and they keep battling away, getting a deserved equaliser through an own goal from a Toby corner.

FC kept the pressure on, and took the lead - Cotto getting his first goal for the club from a run through the middle and cool finish, which started with some great passing out from the back by Joey.

Chase M in goal was having to make some brilliant saves to keep FC ahead, and that’s the way it stayed going into half-time.

2nd half and FC were still on top, but Washington managed to break away and equalise. However, FC went again, Cotto doubling his tally with another burst forward and finish under the keeper - nothing more than he deserved for a fully-committed performance up front.

Chase N then sealed the win with his first ever goal, battling to win the ball, charging forward and firing a shot inside the post. It was brilliant reward for a lad who ran himself into the ground, and who is still early in his football career but learning every week.

FC saw the game out, Jackson never letting the opposition settle in midfield, and Joey and Joshua showing great composure at the back - although Chase M still had to make one fantastic point-blank save, grabbing the ball just before it crossed the line.

Overall, a fantastic performance from a group of lads still learning the game, the coaches couldn’t be prouder.

MOTM: Joshua - absolutely solid defensive performance, strong in the tackle, and took onboard instruction from the coaches to start playing some lovely composed passes in the 2nd half.

Goals: Cotto (2), Chase N, OG

U/11 Blacks

Played away to Hurworth Albion a great start from both teams saw end-to-end football early on. FC created a couple of good chances but couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Hurworth took the lead with a well-timed through ball and tidy finish.

FC responded superbly. After finding their rhythm in midfield, Ryan played a brilliant pass through for Theo, who showed blistering pace before coolly slotting home to make it 1–1.

FC finished the half strong, controlling possession and creating further chances.

FC came flying out of the blocks with a couple of close efforts from Fin Robson. Hurworth went close from a corner, but Austin Porritt was alert to clear off the line.

The visitors then went in front after some excellent link-up play between Abel and Sahil, who combined to set up James Litherland-Gill for a fine finish — 2–1 FC.

In the dying moments, Hurworth grabbed a late equaliser from a long ball, and the game finished 2–2 after a fantastic battle between two evenly matched sides.

⚽Theo andJame scoring POTM: Finlay Robson OPTM: Jack Christal

u/12 Reds Girls

FC defeat Dormanstown Platinum after a brilliant performance.

FC started confidently creating a chance within the first minute following a great cross from Rosie O and save from the Dormanstown keeper.

FC continued to to use the pace of Rosie O out wide and scored 2 quick goals in almost identical circumstances, with another 2 fantastic crosses with first dropping to Connie and then 2nd falling to Olivia D who both finished well.

FC continued to dominate possession playing some great football and forcing the Dormanstown keeper into a number of saves. FC got their third following a great break from Emily F who played a defence splitting pass through to Rosie O who shot powerfully into the net.

The 2nd half was played in the same way but Dormanstown started to create chances forcing Macie into a couple of saves.

FC got their fourth with a 2nd goal for Connie, who pounced on a bouncing ball. Dormanstown didn't give up going close with a shot that hit the post, and then got their goal after a good run and finish at the back post.

This spurred FC on and they quickly got their fifth with a tidy finish from Olivia D. A Dormanstown midfielder made a good run dribbling past a couple of FC players squaring it to her teammate, who finished well to make it 5-2.

FC pushed for more goals and finished in style with Olivia D scoring her hattrick with a powerful shot into the top corner.

This was one of FC's best all round performances with all girls playing brilliantly. Credit to the Dormanstown keeper who made some fantastic saves throughout.

FC U12 United

FC made the long trip to Whitby Fisherman’s Athletic today. The match started with Whitby on the front foot and scored the opening goal their play deserved. FC were struggling to find any rhythm, but midway through the first half FC scored when Ishwar Dhindsa and Olly Taylor combined well for the reliable Sary Killen to score from close range to make the score 1-1 at half time.

In the second half Whitby piled on the pressure, but they found Noah Simpson in the FC goal in fine form making 3 unbelievable saves , when 1 on 1 with the Whitby forwards. Just as the game looked like it was heading for a draw, FC played a bit of football, and a cross from Joe Hammond was turned in his own net by the Whitby defender. Then almost immediately after Ishwar Dhindsa made the game safe with a smart finish just inside of the box. FC ran out 3-1 winners.

MOM Noah Simpson

u/13 Blacks

After 3 tough defeats FC bounced back with a massive win at home to Spennymoor.

FC started brightly and soon led, Jack Hughes played a brilliant through ball and Seth Boardman held off the defender to smash home. 1-0

FC had more chances but couldn’t find the back of the net until Reuben Grayson went 1v1 with the Spennymoor keeper and kept his composure to finish. 2-0

FC were dominating and soon got a 3rd. Some great play led to Lachlan O’Connell picking the ball up on the edge of the box, he danced through the defence and poked the ball past the Spennymoor keeper to make it HT: 3-0

The message at HT was to keep up the momentum and keep playing the good football.

The second half was tough though. Spenny battled to try and get into the game but a free kick looked to put FC out of sight. Jake Sanderson stepped up 25 yards out and smashed it, the Spennymoor keeper did his best but couldn’t keep it from finding the net 4-0.

FC then had another chance to extended the score line. Alex McPartlin was brought down in the box and FC had a penalty. Lachlan stepped up but the Spenny keeper did well to keep it out.

Spenny kept battling and caught FC by surprise scoring the next 2. The first a great goal from outside the box, looping over Jude Blair’s head into the far corner, the next a corner which FC didn’t defend well enough.

FC managed to see the game out FT: 4-2

U/15 Blue

Fc Blues won away in dominant performance against an unbeaten Marton Team.

Fc Dominated the game from the off, and looked like the only team that was going to win the game.

An excellent team performance from the 12 players available.

Fc ran out 5-2 winners and the score kind of doesn’t show a reflection of the game. Totally deserved and earned the 3 points.

Harrison Martindale scoring all 5 goals who was on fire, and ultimately earned Motm. Well done Fc and quality from Harrison.