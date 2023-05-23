Final combined attendance table shows biggest fanbases across League Two and the National League and where Hartlepool United, York City, Southend United, Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield rank
League Two new boys Wrexham and Notts County are expected to bring plenty to next season’s competition, with their crowds suggesting they are more than capable of holding their own.
That can be said about a few other National League side’s who have boasted impressive total crowds this season.
But just how different would the current League Two table look if it merged with the National League clubs and was based on each club’s total attendance?
Using figures provided the transfermarkt.co.uk website, we have brought you the answers.
Give us your thoughts via our social media channels.
Get all your Pools news, here.