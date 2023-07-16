2 . Tom Crawford

Crawford is another player who is heading into the 2023-24 campaign on the back of a season with injury problems. The midfielder was ruled out for over half the season in order to deal with an ankle problem which had been plaguing him since the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The 24-year-old is one of the longest serving members of the squad having been part of the promotion winning team in 2021. Crawford is heading into the final year of his contract and will be keen to kick on this season and cement his place in Askey’s starting XI with a regular run of games - something he hasn’t quite been able to do on a consistent basis as much as he would have liked. He told The Mail at the end of last season: “I’ve not really been able to get going. Last season I did pretty well and I wanted to kick on but it’s just not turned out that way, so I’m looking forward to next year where, hopefully, I can get playing again.” The midfielder came off the bench in the club's pre-season opener with Boro. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News) Photo: Chris Donnelly