Five Hartlepool United players who need a positive pre-season
Hartlepool United kicked off their pre-season schedule with an impressive win over Middlesbrough at the Suit Direct Stadium but it remains an important period for a number of John Askey’s squad.
By Joe Ramage
Published 16th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST
Having suffered relegation from the Football League last season there will be plenty of players throughout Hartlepool’s squad keen to make amends as they look to bounce back in the National League and mount an immediate promotion challenge.
Whether it was a season which proved a struggle for form, or a campaign littered with injuries, there are reasons for all in Askey’s squad to knuckle down this pre-season.
The next few weeks could prove crucial to some players when shaping Askey’s opinion of them whilst there will be those eager to impress after completing a move to the Suit Direct Stadium this summer.
And with that in mind, we look at five players who could do with a positive pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
1. Alex Lacey
Lacey was one of a number of new signings last summer as he became part of a new-look Hartlepool defence under Paul Hartley. After a more than difficult start, the 30-year-old started to find a little bit of form under Keith Curle, including two goals against Carlisle United and Grimsby Town, before a season-ending injury in November. Lacey has experience in the National League with Notts County but will know the importance of a positive pre-season to both re-establish his fitness and to try and prove himself to Askey and supporters. Lacey missed the pre-season opener with Middlesbrough through injury and will have competition for his place this season which places further emphasis on a strong pre-season. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver
Crawford is another player who is heading into the 2023-24 campaign on the back of a season with injury problems. The midfielder was ruled out for over half the season in order to deal with an ankle problem which had been plaguing him since the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The 24-year-old is one of the longest serving members of the squad having been part of the promotion winning team in 2021. Crawford is heading into the final year of his contract and will be keen to kick on this season and cement his place in Askey’s starting XI with a regular run of games - something he hasn’t quite been able to do on a consistent basis as much as he would have liked. He told The Mail at the end of last season: “I’ve not really been able to get going. Last season I did pretty well and I wanted to kick on but it’s just not turned out that way, so I’m looking forward to next year where, hopefully, I can get playing again.” The midfielder came off the bench in the club's pre-season opener with Boro. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News) Photo: Chris Donnelly
Crawford is likely to be vying for a spot in Hartlepool’s midfield alongside Cooke who will enter his second season at the Suit Direct Stadium. Cooke undoubtedly has ability but after a challenging pre-season for him 12 months ago, coupled with a persistent knee injury, he struggled to find the kind of form expected after his move from Bradford City. As Cooke began to impress over the early winter period, he was hit with a potential season-ending ankle injury in which he fought back from to feature throughout the run in and contributed a couple of goals under Askey. The midfielder, who started against Middlesbrough, has plenty of confidence in his ability but has stressed the importance himself of having a good pre-season. “I feel mentally and physically absolutely drained,” he said following the final day draw with Stockport County. “I’ve been fighting injuries as well. I’ll be honest, I need to switch off completely for a month and let my body rest and recover because I am feeling the pain now, it’s catching up on me.” A fit and firing Cooke could be a big asset for Pools in the National League which could come from a solid pre-season. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News) Photo: Chris Donnelly
Hastie became something of a forgotten man last season after his move from Rangers failed to work out during the first half of the campaign. The winger was unable to hold down a starting spot and became the target of some criticism from supporters before failing to register an appearance beyond January due to injury and falling out of favour. Whether Hastie remains at the Suit Direct Stadium throughout the 2023-24 season or not, a positive pre-season is imperative for the 24-year-old who needs to start tapping into the potential a number of managers have seen in him. He arrived with high expectations but, like most last season, failed to deliver. A good pre-season under Askey could prove to be something of a reset for the winger who will need to start putting some consistency together. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher