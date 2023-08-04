If Hartlepool United are to achieve success this season they will need their key players to enjoy positive campaigns.
John Askey has made a number of new signings this summer to bolster his squad for a promotion charge back in the National League.
But whether it’s keeping clean sheets, creating or scoring goals, those in blue and white will need to perform at their best if Pools are to enjoy a successful year.
And here we look at five players who could be key for Pools this season:
1. Dan Dodds
The young defender proved to be one of the bright sparks despite Hartlepool’s relegation last season after joining on a permanent deal in January. The former Middlesbrough man quickly endeared himself with a late winner against Doncaster Rovers and would go on to offer encouragement to supporters he can be a success this season. The arrival of Charlie Seaman suggests Askey sees Dodds as a right-sided centre-back, as opposed to an out-and-out right-back, albeit he has featured in both positions for the club. The 22-year-old has pace and enthusiasm and could thrive in an Askey team which picks up a bit of confidence. Could be a big player, not just for Pools but in the entire National League. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. David Ferguson
Hartlepool’s captain for the 2023-24 campaign and now one of the longest serving players left at the club following Nicky Featherstone’s exit. Was pulled from pillar to post across the defensive line last season, with several different team-mates alongside him, which contributed to a difficult season. Under Askey, however, we saw glimpses of the wing-back returning to form during the run-in with the defender since enjoying a decent pre-season. The 29-year-old offers huge experience in the squad and seems to be relishing the prospect of a successful season and leading the club back to the Football League. Likely to be a key part of Askey’s plans and a big threat on that left-hand side. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Callum Cooke
Might have been one who could have left this summer given his ability, despite not seeing enough of it last season. The midfielder struggled with injuries but could be an asset at National League level with a good pre-season behind him. The 26-year-old spoke of his belief in Askey at the end of last season, with the Hartlepool boss regularly commenting on Cooke’s ability and how big of an impact he could have this year. Whether Askey goes with a two or a three in midfield, Cooke seems likely to be assured one of those spots. The midfielder seems a big part of the group and having made nine goal contributions last season will be hoping to improve on that this time around. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News) Photo: Chris Donnelly
4. Anthony Mancini
The French midfielder has been one of the standout players in pre-season as far as supporters are concerned with some eye-catching performances, including a number of goals and assists. Mancini impressed enough against Middlesbrough to extend his trial period with the club before being handed a permanent contract, with the 22-year-old capping pre-season with a double against Sunderland. It’s very early days but the midfielder could prove to be a key figure this season if he is able to continue that form and contribute goals from midfield - something which has been lacking in the squad. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid