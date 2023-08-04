3 . Callum Cooke

Might have been one who could have left this summer given his ability, despite not seeing enough of it last season. The midfielder struggled with injuries but could be an asset at National League level with a good pre-season behind him. The 26-year-old spoke of his belief in Askey at the end of last season, with the Hartlepool boss regularly commenting on Cooke’s ability and how big of an impact he could have this year. Whether Askey goes with a two or a three in midfield, Cooke seems likely to be assured one of those spots. The midfielder seems a big part of the group and having made nine goal contributions last season will be hoping to improve on that this time around. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News) Photo: Chris Donnelly