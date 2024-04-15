1. Supporters honour those no longer with us
The more than 4,000 supporters packed into the Suit Direct Stadium joined together in a minute's applause to honour and remember the Poolies who had sadly passed away during the 2023/24 season. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The kids are alright
Pools ended Saturday's game with five academy products on the pitch, including 20-year-old Joe Grey and four teenagers. Grey scored the equaliser, notching his 12th goal of a career best campaign, while Louis Stephenson made his fifth start in a row. Campbell Darcy announced himself with a superb 30 minute cameo, Max Storey impressed on his debut and Alfie Steel featured for the third game in succession. The future looks bright at Pools. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Inih Effiong's smart run creates space for Dagenham's opener
On first viewing, Dion Pereira's opening goal might have seemed like it was all about the Luton loanee's superb solo drive, while Poolies were surely none too impressed by their side's defending. However, on reflection the opener owed a lot to Inih Effiong's superb run across the face of goal, which dragged Tom Parkes with him while forcing Luke Waterfall to step out of defence, creating a gaping hole for Pereira to stride through before firing beyond Pete Jameson. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Pereira adds an international flavour
Dagenham's goalscorer Dion Pereira is a fully-fledged Antigua and Barbuda international. The 25-year-old has won four caps for the Caribbean islanders, scoring once, since making his debut against the Bahamas last year. The Luton loanee is no stranger to a bit of jet-setting, having played 18 times for Atlanta United in the MLS in 2019. Photo: FRANK REID
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.