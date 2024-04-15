3 . Inih Effiong's smart run creates space for Dagenham's opener

On first viewing, Dion Pereira's opening goal might have seemed like it was all about the Luton loanee's superb solo drive, while Poolies were surely none too impressed by their side's defending. However, on reflection the opener owed a lot to Inih Effiong's superb run across the face of goal, which dragged Tom Parkes with him while forcing Luke Waterfall to step out of defence, creating a gaping hole for Pereira to stride through before firing beyond Pete Jameson. Photo: Mark Fletcher