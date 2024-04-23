Five moments missed from Saturday's season-ending win over Dorking, including a failed disguise and a public tongue-lashing.Five moments missed from Saturday's season-ending win over Dorking, including a failed disguise and a public tongue-lashing.
Five moments you might have missed as Hartlepool United ended their season on a high with a thrilling win at Dorking Wanderers

Hartlepool United’s National League season concluded with a pulsating 4-3 win over relegated Dorking Wanderers on Saturday – here are five moments you might have missed.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 09:27 BST

The final away day of the season was, as ever, full of colour and character, while the match action was often chaotic – here are five moments you might have missed as Pools brought the curtain down on another campaign with three points in Surrey.

Super fan and honorary club president Jeff Stelling was in the crowd supporting his beloved Pools on Saturday. The former Soccer Saturday presenter joined in with the festivities and arrived in full Blues Brothers getup, which he thought might make him hard to recognise. However, fans soon caught on and Stelling was in the thick of it before kick-off. Can you spot him here?

1. Jeff Stelling's disguise doesn't work

Super fan and honorary club president Jeff Stelling was in the crowd supporting his beloved Pools on Saturday. The former Soccer Saturday presenter joined in with the festivities and arrived in full Blues Brothers getup, which he thought might make him hard to recognise. However, fans soon caught on and Stelling was in the thick of it before kick-off. Can you spot him here?

Alfie Steel, who made a late cameo from the bench on Saturday, was cheered on by his celebrity sister Georgia Steel, who shot to fame after appearing on the ITV reality show Love Island. Georgia's famous catchphrase was "I'm loyal" and Poolies will be hoping Alfie shares similar sentiments if big clubs come sniffing around for him in future.

2. One for the Love Island fans

Alfie Steel, who made a late cameo from the bench on Saturday, was cheered on by his celebrity sister Georgia Steel, who shot to fame after appearing on the ITV reality show Love Island. Georgia's famous catchphrase was "I'm loyal" and Poolies will be hoping Alfie shares similar sentiments if big clubs come sniffing around for him in future.

It was a final day to forget for Dorking's Bobby-Joe Taylor. The versatile 29-year-old came on as a first half substitute for the injured Sebastian Bowerman but was withdrawn after Joe Grey made it 4-2 in the 59th minute, with outspoken Wanderers manager Marc White evidently displeased with his defending in the build up to the goal. As Taylor headed for the dugout, his boss administered a public tongue-lashing and it certainly didn't look like he held back.

3. The substitute substituted

It was a final day to forget for Dorking's Bobby-Joe Taylor. The versatile 29-year-old came on as a first half substitute for the injured Sebastian Bowerman but was withdrawn after Joe Grey made it 4-2 in the 59th minute, with outspoken Wanderers manager Marc White evidently displeased with his defending in the build up to the goal. As Taylor headed for the dugout, his boss administered a public tongue-lashing and it certainly didn't look like he held back.

Kris Grey, Joe Grey's dad, was another who got in the spirit of things at the weekend, dressing as a Blues Brother to watch his son end an impressive season on a high, scoring the fourth goal and having a hand in the other three.

4. Joe Grey's dad watches on as his son lashes home 13th goal of career-best campaign

Kris Grey, Joe Grey's dad, was another who got in the spirit of things at the weekend, dressing as a Blues Brother to watch his son end an impressive season on a high, scoring the fourth goal and having a hand in the other three.

