3 . The substitute substituted

It was a final day to forget for Dorking's Bobby-Joe Taylor. The versatile 29-year-old came on as a first half substitute for the injured Sebastian Bowerman but was withdrawn after Joe Grey made it 4-2 in the 59th minute, with outspoken Wanderers manager Marc White evidently displeased with his defending in the build up to the goal. As Taylor headed for the dugout, his boss administered a public tongue-lashing and it certainly didn't look like he held back. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts