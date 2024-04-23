The final away day of the season was, as ever, full of colour and character, while the match action was often chaotic – here are five moments you might have missed as Pools brought the curtain down on another campaign with three points in Surrey.
1. Jeff Stelling's disguise doesn't work
Super fan and honorary club president Jeff Stelling was in the crowd supporting his beloved Pools on Saturday. The former Soccer Saturday presenter joined in with the festivities and arrived in full Blues Brothers getup, which he thought might make him hard to recognise. However, fans soon caught on and Stelling was in the thick of it before kick-off. Can you spot him here? Photo: National World
2. One for the Love Island fans
Alfie Steel, who made a late cameo from the bench on Saturday, was cheered on by his celebrity sister Georgia Steel, who shot to fame after appearing on the ITV reality show Love Island. Georgia's famous catchphrase was "I'm loyal" and Poolies will be hoping Alfie shares similar sentiments if big clubs come sniffing around for him in future. Photo: Michael McGeary / Hartlepool United Football Club
3. The substitute substituted
It was a final day to forget for Dorking's Bobby-Joe Taylor. The versatile 29-year-old came on as a first half substitute for the injured Sebastian Bowerman but was withdrawn after Joe Grey made it 4-2 in the 59th minute, with outspoken Wanderers manager Marc White evidently displeased with his defending in the build up to the goal. As Taylor headed for the dugout, his boss administered a public tongue-lashing and it certainly didn't look like he held back. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts
4. Joe Grey's dad watches on as his son lashes home 13th goal of career-best campaign
Kris Grey, Joe Grey's dad, was another who got in the spirit of things at the weekend, dressing as a Blues Brother to watch his son end an impressive season on a high, scoring the fourth goal and having a hand in the other three. Photo: Frank Reid
