As Pools prepare to return for pre-season next week, we've taken a look at five rumoured transfers the club could complete.
1. Brad Walker
Pools are believed to be closing in on a deal for the versatile 29-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence. Walker came through the ranks at Pools, signing his first professional contract in 2013 and going on to make 123 appearances before joining Crewe in the summer of 2017. Since then, he's turned out for the likes of Wrexham, Shrewsbury and Port Vale and has spent the last two-and-a-half years at Tranmere. A big concern would be his injury record; various problems have stifled his progress throughout his career, while a hamstring injury that required surgery limited him to just 12 appearances last term. He last played a competitive game on New Year's Day, so would represent something of a risk. Photo: James Holyoak
2. Harry Chapman
Pools are understood to be monitoring the attacking-midfielder, who is a free agent having been released by National League champions Barnet. The 27-year-old scored four goals in 22 games for the Bees last season but was released in May. Like Walker, injuries would be a major concern; Chapman has been dogged by various issues throughout his career and was sidelined for four months last season. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Kyle Hudlin
The towering 6ft 9in frontman is a free agent following his release by Huddersfield. Spent last season on loan at League Two Newport, finding the net six times in 30 games in all competitions. Has scored goals at National League level before and enjoyed a successful spell at Solihull Moors, notching 16 goals in 63 matches. His unique profile means he is a real handful and could offer Pools something different up front. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Paul Farman
Pools are in need of a goalkeeper and are likely looking to recruit a new number one in light of Adam Smith's struggles towards the end of last season. Farman is set to leave Barrow this summer having made 177 appearances for the Cumbrians and would bring a wealth of experience to the North East. Was born in North Shields and came through the ranks at Newcastle, so a move closer to home could appeal. Won promotion from the National League during a successful spell with Lincoln, where he made 229 appearances. Photo: Mark Fletcher
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.