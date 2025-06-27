1 . Brad Walker

Pools are believed to be closing in on a deal for the versatile 29-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence. Walker came through the ranks at Pools, signing his first professional contract in 2013 and going on to make 123 appearances before joining Crewe in the summer of 2017. Since then, he's turned out for the likes of Wrexham, Shrewsbury and Port Vale and has spent the last two-and-a-half years at Tranmere. A big concern would be his injury record; various problems have stifled his progress throughout his career, while a hamstring injury that required surgery limited him to just 12 appearances last term. He last played a competitive game on New Year's Day, so would represent something of a risk. Photo: James Holyoak