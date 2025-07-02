Here's a look at five more rumoured signings Pools could complete this summer.placeholder image
By Robbie Stelling
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United have made a decent start to their summer transfer business after confirming the signing of Brad Walker, Reiss McNally and Jay Benn.

Here's a look at five more rumoured signings Pools could complete as they gear up for their first pre-season fixtures next week.

1. Alex Reid

2. Paul Blackett

3. Nick Haughton

4. Callum Guy

