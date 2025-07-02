Here's a look at five more rumoured signings Pools could complete as they gear up for their first pre-season fixtures next week.
1. Alex Reid
A free agent after being released by Oldham, the frontman scored 17 goals in 32 games during a prolific spell on loan at Wealdstone last season. Is unlikely to be short of suitors over the coming weeks. Photo: Jordan Mansfield
2. Paul Blackett
A proven goalscorer. Notched 22 goals in 41 National League North games in a struggling South Shields side, having scored 29 in 44 last term. Scored 11 in 28 for Spennymoor before that and 10 in 24 for Gateshead in the 2021-22 campaign. At 27, should be in his prime. Photo: Kevin Wilson
3. Nick Haughton
The Fylde stalwart remains under contract at Mill Farm but might be tempted by the prospect of a return to the National League after the Coasters were relegated. His 20 goals in 46 games means the attacking-midfielder, who always impresses against Pools, will have no shortage of suitors this summer. Would require a fee, but could well be worth it. The 30-year-old has scored 107 goals in 171 games in the North West. Photo: AFC Fylde
4. Callum Guy
The 28-year-old left Carlisle this summer having made 181 appearances for the Cumbrians. Was a regular in the side that won promotion to League One in the 2022/23 season, playing 50 times. Photo: Mark Fletcher
