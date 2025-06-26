2 . Callum Johnson

Pools are believed to be closing in on the experienced right-back and his signing could be announced as early as Friday. The 28-year-old, who was born in Yarm and came through the ranks at Middlesbrough, is a free agent after being released by League Two promotion winners Bradford. Only made 14 appearances for the Bantams last term - including just three starts in the league - but has decent experience having played more than 100 games for Accrington Stanley and turned out for the likes of Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Mansfield. Another player whose versatility could appeal to Grayson, Johnson can play at right-back, centre-half or holding-midfield. Has impressive pedigree having won promotion from League Two three times, although he has struggled with injuries of late; a hamstring tear sidelined him at Mansfield, while persistent calf problems ruled him out for around six months at Bradford. Photo: Gareth Copley