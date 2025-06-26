As Pools prepare to return for pre-season next week, we've taken a look at five rumoured transfers the club could complete.
1. Joe Grayson
Seems like an obvious place to start. The versatile 26-year-old, who can play in either midfield or defence, is the son of the new Pools boss and has spent the last two seasons at Gateshead. Spent time on trial at Pools in the summer of 2023 before signing for the Heed, winning the FA Trophy with Gateshead in May last year. Only made 13 appearances last season but remains under contract at the Gateshead International Stadium, which could prove a sticking point. The new Pools boss said last week he was looking to target versatile players over the summer, and his son certainly fits that bill. Is renowned as an effective left-footed set-piece taker, meaning he could take over David Ferguson's role after the long-serving defender signed for Gateshead on Wednesday. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Callum Johnson
Pools are believed to be closing in on the experienced right-back and his signing could be announced as early as Friday. The 28-year-old, who was born in Yarm and came through the ranks at Middlesbrough, is a free agent after being released by League Two promotion winners Bradford. Only made 14 appearances for the Bantams last term - including just three starts in the league - but has decent experience having played more than 100 games for Accrington Stanley and turned out for the likes of Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Mansfield. Another player whose versatility could appeal to Grayson, Johnson can play at right-back, centre-half or holding-midfield. Has impressive pedigree having won promotion from League Two three times, although he has struggled with injuries of late; a hamstring tear sidelined him at Mansfield, while persistent calf problems ruled him out for around six months at Bradford. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Maxim Kouogun
The towering defender has been linked with a move to Pools having helped Scunthorpe achieve promotion to the National League last term, featuring 47 times as the Iron won the National League North play-offs. Pools are definitely in the market for central-defensive reinforcements following the departures of Luke Waterfall and Billy Sass-Davies. Pools were rumoured to have been interested in the former York man in the summer of 2023. Photo: Getty Images
4. Greg Olley
Although he only featured twice last season after breaking his leg against Woking in August, the departing Gateshead skipper hit the headlines following an explosive - and refreshingly forthright - interview after the Heed missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season. Pools could use some more industry in the engine room and Olley would provide a wealth of experience, having made almost 200 appearances for Gateshead. Technically proficient, creative, hardworking and with an eye for goal, the 29-year-old is likely to be on the radar of a number of National League clubs this summer. Photo: Stu Forster
