1. Paul Blackett
Blackett finished the campaign as the National League North's top scorer after bagging 29 goals in 44 appearances. The frontman, who spent time in the academies of Newcastle and Sheffield United, hit double figures for Gateshead when the Heed won promotion to the National League in the 2021/22 season. Lethal in the box and a proven goalscorer, the challenge for the 26-year-old will be making the step up to the National League. He was voted the National League North's player of the year and, given his comparatively diminutive stature, could be a nice foil for Dieseruvwe. Photo: Kev Wilson
2. Danny Whitehall
The National League North's second highest scorer this season with 21 goals, Scunthorpe's Danny Whitehall could well be keen to return to the National League after the Iron missed out on promotion. A natural number nine, Whitehall is physically strong and has scored goals for the likes of Eastleigh, Maidenhead and the bizarrely named American semi-pro side Bugeaters FC. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. Rob Harker
The 24-year-old has filled out and grown up since his loan spell at Pools in 2020, when he failed to score in seven appearances but did show some signs of the player he would become. He was released by Halifax despite scoring nine goals this term and proving he was capable of leading the line at National League level. More than half of his 64 league starts for the Shaymen came from the bench, meaning he could be a useful back-up option to support Mani Dieseruvwe. Photo: Paul Paxford
4. Cedric Main
Pools could give Dutch striker Cedric Main another crack at the National League after the frontman enjoyed a strong end to the season at local rivals Darlington. His hard working nature, which sometimes comes at the expense of goals, could appeal to Sarll, who said that he wants players to be willing to sacrifice themselves for the team. With Dieseruvwe and Grey more reliable goalscorers, Main could provide Pools with a different option as someone who harries defenders and presses from the front. Fast and strong, the 26-year-old didn't get much of a look-in after signing for York last summer but he could be worth a punt for Pools. Photo: usergenerated
