4 . Cedric Main

Pools could give Dutch striker Cedric Main another crack at the National League after the frontman enjoyed a strong end to the season at local rivals Darlington. His hard working nature, which sometimes comes at the expense of goals, could appeal to Sarll, who said that he wants players to be willing to sacrifice themselves for the team. With Dieseruvwe and Grey more reliable goalscorers, Main could provide Pools with a different option as someone who harries defenders and presses from the front. Fast and strong, the 26-year-old didn't get much of a look-in after signing for York last summer but he could be worth a punt for Pools. Photo: usergenerated