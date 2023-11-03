Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool have been handed a break from their National League schedule with the FA Cup first round taking centre stage which means, courtesy of Pools being dumped out by Chester in the fourth qualifying round, Askey’s side will have had a fortnight to deliberate how they can get their season back on track by the time they return.

When Hartlepool reconvene to face Ebbsfleet United on November 11, they face a series of fixtures which are likely to tell us a lot about how the break has helped or hindered Pools, and just how the rest of the season may go, with four of their next five games coming against teams currently in the bottom six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It makes their break that much more important as Askey looks to drill down on the issues that have been plaguing his squad in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Askey has a free week to search for improvements with his Hartlepool United squad. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And here The Mail looks at five things for Askey to consider ahead of the club’s return to National League action:

Getting ahead of the curve

One of the first decisions Askey had to make was regarding Nicky Featherstone – fortunately it’s one which has been acted upon promptly and hasn’t dragged on.

Featherstone has been a regular since returning to the club after the fiasco of his summer exit and has, largely, proven his worth – albeit results have continued to dwindle – and it’s key that Hartlepool have been able to reach an agreement over his extension.

Middlesbrough midfielder Terrell Agyemang's loan deal will expire this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond Featherstone, though, the break also provides an opportunity for the club to get ahead of the curve elsewhere.

We saw recently how Pools extended the deal with Zak Johnson and that’s something for them to consider with Terrell Agyemang who is set to return to Middlesbrough this month.

Agyemang has made four appearances since making the short move and provides another option in midfield for Askey. Likewise, it will be important to be proactive when it comes to those out on loan, the likes of Edon Pruti, Kieran Burton and Mikael Ndjoli, ahead of their returns so Askey is familiar with what he has and hasn’t got in the building.

And if those loan exits can help contribute towards, possibly, being able to add players to the squad elsewhere, then their agreements will need extending.

Hartlepool United have struggled defensively throughout the season.

Lifting the mood at Hartlepool United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It goes without saying it has been a difficult period for the club, both on and off the field. Again then, this break comes at an ideal time to reset.

Askey declared the need for his side to ‘start again’ and it feels like this could be a crucial period in the season for them to do just that with a potentially favourable run of fixtures on the horizon.

Askey has had to pick morale up off the floor already in his tenure after the club were relegated last season, as well as in the wake of the opening day defeat at Barnet where it felt as though things had not changed. So it can be done.

Pools, currently, are on the floor once more. Confidence on the field and in the stands is demoralised. It’s a difficult situation for Askey to manage, but he must try and muster every ounce of positivity he can to try and rebuild some momentum if they are to end their bleak run of form.

John Askey’s goalkeeping and defensive dilemma

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only way that mood will lift is by winning games and to do that Askey needs to go back to the drawing board and rethink his squad.

The Hartlepool boss made four changes for the defeat to Rochdale, none of which really worked in what was a woeful first 45 minutes.

Askey brought in two goalkeepers in the summer and although neither has particularly stood out it feels significant that he makes up his mind on one.

Joel Dixon started the first six games of the season before he was replaced by Pete Jameson for the next 11. Both have been questionable for particular goals against, yet you get the impression that changing goalkeepers regularly throughout a season isn’t likely to help instil any confidence or stability among a defence.

And that brings us to the defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, Askey needs to try and pick a back three, four or five and attempt to stick with them for a period of games.

Injuries have played their part in not being able to do that this season, but so far Askey has used as many as 10 different defensive combinations across 18 National League fixtures. And although there have been stretches where he has named the same back five, there simply hasn’t been enough consistency.

Askey made a change from the opening day defeat at Barnet when dropping Pruti for Alex Lacey and kept that selection; Dixon, Charlie Seaman, Dan Dodds, Emmanuel Onariase, Lacey and David Ferguson for four straight games which yielded four consecutive wins.

Dodds’ injury forced a change at Chesterfield before Askey then rotated his goalkeepers a week later against Wealdstone. He kept faith in that defensive line at Oxford City before changes against Woking, Altrincham and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey changed his defence for the visit of Solihull Moors and stuck with that back five and goalkeeper against Dorking Wanderers before shuffling things around again for the trip to Boreham Wood. Despite their defeat, Pools performed reasonably well that evening, with Askey sticking for the next three games against Eastleigh, Chester and Aldershot Town.

Pools beat Eastleigh and should have, at least, left Aldershot with something, where the less said about Chester the better, before changes in each of their last two games against Halifax Town and Rochdale.

The point being that there hasn’t really been a true run of consistency in the defensive selection, whether that be due to injuries or mistakes which Askey may have felt forced his hand. They haven’t been able to settle at all this season.

Improving defensively

With that said, Askey simply must find a way to get a tune out of whichever personnel he does favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool’s defensive record in 2023 is nothing short of awful having conceded 75 goals in 43 games in all competitions. It means they are having to, more often than not, score twice just to get a draw in games. It’s simply not sustainable nor conducive to a positive season.

But it’s not just the rate at which Hartlepool are conceding goals, it’s the manner.

Pools haven been unable to defend set pieces or balls into the box for much of the season, something you can clearly see has become a focus for opposition teams – both goals from Halifax coming from set pieces, for example.

That is something which can be worked on, maybe with a change in marking or set-up and structure. What can’t be worked on by Askey is the constant individual errors which continue to plague Pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey’s side were 10 minutes from a notable win at Aldershot before trying to play out from the back under pressure saw them concede and then an inexplicable turnover in possession immediately from the kick-off saw them concede again. Against Rochdale, Pools were undone by route-one balls over the top for the first and second goals before everybody stood off Ryan East and invited him to score a third.

Askey can set up his system, something which clearly needs some reconsideration whether that be in formation or otherwise, but players, some of whom are experienced at this level, need to take responsibility and accountability to go and close down an opposition player, to keep possession of the ball in pressure situations or to pick up a runner. As a collective, staff and players, there must be an improvement when Pools return.

A chance for Hartlepool United to add to the squad

The break also provides a decent opportunity to have a look at any players who may be available to train with the squad and subsequently add to Askey’s numbers.

With the loan exits of Pruti, Burton and Ndjoli there may be some wiggle room to be able to explore further options.