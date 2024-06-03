Five things we know about rumoured Hartlepool United transfer target Jack Hunter:

1. Had an impressive season for Halifax
Made 44 appearances in an impressive Halifax side that reached the National League play-offs. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Links to the local area
Came through the ranks at Newcastle, becoming an integral part of the under-23 side. Had two separate spells at Gateshead, helping them win the National League North title, and a stint at Blyth Spartans. A former teammate of Pools talisman Mani Dieseruvwe. Photo: National World
3. Provides protection in front of the defence
Hunter provided the protection for a Halifax side who had one of the stingiest defences in the National League last season. Made an average of 3.5 interceptions per game, winning around five duels every 90 minutes. Well-regarded in West Yorkshire for his tenacity. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Comfortable in possession
Keeps things neat and tidy with the ball at his feet and boasted an 85 per cent pass completion rate last season. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
