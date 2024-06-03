Five things we know about rumoured Hartlepool United transfer target Jack Hunter.Five things we know about rumoured Hartlepool United transfer target Jack Hunter.
Five things we know about rumoured Hartlepool United transfer target Jack Hunter

By Robbie Stelling
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:17 BST
Hartlepool United are rumoured to be closing in on their first summer signing, Halifax midfielder Jack Hunter – here are five things we know about him.

Made 44 appearances in an impressive Halifax side that reached the National League play-offs.

1. Had an impressive season for Halifax

Made 44 appearances in an impressive Halifax side that reached the National League play-offs.

Came through the ranks at Newcastle, becoming an integral part of the under-23 side. Had two separate spells at Gateshead, helping them win the National League North title, and a stint at Blyth Spartans. A former teammate of Pools talisman Mani Dieseruvwe.

2. Links to the local area

Came through the ranks at Newcastle, becoming an integral part of the under-23 side. Had two separate spells at Gateshead, helping them win the National League North title, and a stint at Blyth Spartans. A former teammate of Pools talisman Mani Dieseruvwe.

Hunter provided the protection for a Halifax side who had one of the stingiest defences in the National League last season. Made an average of 3.5 interceptions per game, winning around five duels every 90 minutes. Well-regarded in West Yorkshire for his tenacity.

3. Provides protection in front of the defence

Hunter provided the protection for a Halifax side who had one of the stingiest defences in the National League last season. Made an average of 3.5 interceptions per game, winning around five duels every 90 minutes. Well-regarded in West Yorkshire for his tenacity.

Keeps things neat and tidy with the ball at his feet and boasted an 85 per cent pass completion rate last season.

4. Comfortable in possession

Keeps things neat and tidy with the ball at his feet and boasted an 85 per cent pass completion rate last season.

