Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips has been speaking to the media ahead of Hartlepool United's clash with Maidenhead United on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Fletcher/MI News.Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips has been speaking to the media ahead of Hartlepool United's clash with Maidenhead United on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Fletcher/MI News.
Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips has been speaking to the media ahead of Hartlepool United's clash with Maidenhead United on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Fletcher/MI News.

Five things we learned from Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips ahead of Tuesday's National League clash at Maidenhead United

Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips has spoken to the media ahead of Tuesday’s National League clash at Maidenhead United.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 11th Mar 2024, 13:21 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 13:34 GMT

Here are five things we learned from his Monday press conference.

Kevin Phillips confirmed that his side will be without experienced defender Tom Parkes tomorrow after he was forced off with concussion in the defeat to Barnet.

1. Pools will be without Tom Parkes

Kevin Phillips confirmed that his side will be without experienced defender Tom Parkes tomorrow after he was forced off with concussion in the defeat to Barnet. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Phillips said he had a meeting with his defenders as Pools prepare to go in search of a first clean sheet of his tenure at Maidenhead tomorrow night.

2. Phillips met with defenders in bid for clean sheet

Phillips said he had a meeting with his defenders as Pools prepare to go in search of a first clean sheet of his tenure at Maidenhead tomorrow night. Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Phillips said that French midfielder Anthony Mancini got through a full training session over the weekend but won't be in the squad tomorrow night.

3. Mancini back in training but unavailable for Maidenhead

Phillips said that French midfielder Anthony Mancini got through a full training session over the weekend but won't be in the squad tomorrow night. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Phillips is expecting Grimsby Town loanee Otis Khan to link back up with his squad later this week as he works back towards full fitness.

4. Khan to return to the North East this week

Phillips is expecting Grimsby Town loanee Otis Khan to link back up with his squad later this week as he works back towards full fitness. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Kevin PhillipsMaidenhead UnitedNational League