Here are five things we learned from his Monday press conference.
1. Pools will be without Tom Parkes
Kevin Phillips confirmed that his side will be without experienced defender Tom Parkes tomorrow after he was forced off with concussion in the defeat to Barnet. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Phillips met with defenders in bid for clean sheet
Phillips said he had a meeting with his defenders as Pools prepare to go in search of a first clean sheet of his tenure at Maidenhead tomorrow night. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Mancini back in training but unavailable for Maidenhead
Phillips said that French midfielder Anthony Mancini got through a full training session over the weekend but won't be in the squad tomorrow night. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Khan to return to the North East this week
Phillips is expecting Grimsby Town loanee Otis Khan to link back up with his squad later this week as he works back towards full fitness. Photo: Lewis Storey