Flags, late drama and passion: Victoria Park roar back again as fans enjoy Hartlepool United's return to the Football League

Fans milling about outside, walking with their pals, loved ones and family members after more than a year apart.

Queues already forming outside the turnstiles 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

Programmes on sale, the familiar smell of burgers and onions from the food stalls inside The Vic wafting into the road.

Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan celebrates with his team mates after scoring their goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But this was no ordinary matchday. Saturday marked 49 days on from Bristol.

Pools are back in the Football League and fans are back inside the Vic on a permanent basis, we hope.

Covid restrictions led to the vast majority of last season being played behind closed doors, just a handful of games at the end with supporters allowed in and limited numbers.

No restrictions on numbers now and the buzz was back.

Season ticket sales have gone well again, fans decked out in the new home strip and Dave Challinor is slowly building a squad capable of at least competing this season.

The squad for the visit of Crawley Town will be different to that which will end the window on August 31, with more signings hopefully on the way.

We shall see on that front.

For now, fans were just pleased to have Football League action back at The Vic, pride restored after four miserable years in the National League.

Club legend Ritchie Humphreys was in attendance, Raj Singh taking pictures with supporters ahead of the game.

‘Thanks Raj’ and ‘Thanks for last season Raj’ were two of the comments heard from happy fans.

The new Club 1908 bar has had a facelift thanks to the hard work of volunteers over the past few week, the atmosphere was lively before kick-off.

A gigantic 'Never Say Die' flag is pinned outside, another hailing Pools boss Dave Challinor. How important it is for him to sign a new contract with the club.

The North West Corner had their flags waving loud and proud, helping boost the atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

Anticipation was building.

And Pools took command of the game in the opening 45 minutes and carved out the better openings, Gavan Holohan and David Ferguson going close.

Crawley Town offered little in the first half, their final ball poor, backed by a couple of hundred supporters and one drum.

For all this was a landmark and a historic day, much remained the same with Gary Liddle at the heart of the Pools defence, Nicky Featherstone - wearing the skippers’ armband - marshalling midfield.

Pools lining up in their usual 5-3-2 formation with David Ferguson and Jamie Sterry providing the width and steady stream of crosses from out wide.

Sterry, in particular, was the biggest threat for Pools, his delivery excellent. He was a class above the National League and you could argue he is still playing below his true level.

Pools were the better side, carved out the better openings and finally got their reward in the 89th minute.

Gavan Holohan the hero but this was a team performance, they are well organised, well-drilled but badly lacking a goalscorer.

And it is also critical that Challinor is tied down to a new deal.

On the pitch though, Pools are off to the perfect start.

It's good to be back in the Football League.

