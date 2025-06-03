Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has weighed in on Hartlepool United's ongoing takeover debacle.

Maguire, who hosts the podcast The Price of Football, criticised owner and chairman Raj Singh's decision to accept a 10 per cent deposit of funds and slammed a "Stasi style character assasination" in the wake of the apparent collapse of negotiations.

The latest chapter has been one of the most bizarre in the club's entire history. Singh, who first took charge of Pools in 2018, staving off the threat of potential administration and even, down the line, footballing oblivion, has long been linked with the sale of the club. Pools were rumoured to have been in talks with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have since led Wrexham from the National League to the Championship and propelled the Welsh side to global fame thanks to the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, in 2020, although Singh has always denied the reports. Whatever the case, Pools were put up for sale in April 2023 after the club were relegated back to the National League. Despite a number of offers, including at least one connected to the Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust, Singh seems to have been intent on driving a hard bargain and has slammed potential buyers as "timewasters". In truth, it's never been quite clear how sincere Singh is in his desire to sell the club.

Yet things took a surprising turn in March when Singh announced his sudden and unexpected resignation as chairman, his intention to sell the club and his determination to pull his funding at the end of the season. The public nature of Singh's resignation, his bullish approach in combative club statements as well as the admission from an interim board - officially anonymous, but believed to be a combination of club employees including Joe Monks, Lee Rust, Lennie Lawrence and Rose Stoker as well as volunteers such as Andy Steel and John Pearson - that "acceptable offers" had been tabled. For the first time, it seemed as though Singh might actually be heading for the exit.

Divisive Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh engineered his own return in bizarre circumstances last month. Picture by Frank Reid.

Although a deal started to drag its feet and the initial deadline of May 5, when Pools concluded another underwhelming campaign with a 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers, was missed, fans were beginning to feel optimistic about the prospect of change. For all Singh deserves considerable credit for his role in staving off the threat of administration, the appointment of Dave Challinor and subsequent promotion back to the Football League as well as memorable runs to the FA Cup fourth round and the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy, a lot of the goodwill towards him has evaporated following a series of bizarre managerial appointments, strange decisions and a perceived lack of ambition and investment. While Pools found themselves in a precarious and daunting position - the club were, in effect, plunged into a race against time following Singh's resignation - the chance to start again under new ownership appealed to most fans.

Hartlepool-born businesswoman Shelley Hammond, who was first linked with a takeover more than 12 months ago, emerged as the front-runner to complete a deal and even took to Instagram to reveal that due diligence was "really close" to completion last month. However, it was around that time that the wheels fell off in bizarre and remarkable fashion. Singh, through the interim board, slammed "an individual", certain to be Hammond, for an apparent lack of discretion following her social media post - despite the club's insistence on releasing statements with next to no notice and at random times, including during the FA Cup and Europa League finals - and suggested that deadlines had been missed for the deposition of the remaining funds. It's also worth noting that Hammond has been effectively silenced; quite how she was expected to have deposited funds before completing due diligence has never been made clear.

The drama wasn't to end there. The decision on whether or not to invite Singh to return to his role as chairman and begin funding the club once again was put to season ticket holders through a vote. The choice was stark - fans could either ask Singh to return, or go it alone and risk collapse. That other options might have been available was never mentioned, while the voting process was chaotic - some season ticket holders complained of not receiving emails, while others who were not eligible were able to access the vote - and opaque, with no insight into who was counting the votes or how the count was being undertaken. In the end, Singh returned, not exactly triumphant, with 63 per cent of the vote.

There could well still be more twists in the tale and Pools have been linked with all manner of things since Singh's return, including a move for former Halifax boss Chris Millington as well as a new takeover bid with a tenuous connection to UFC superstar and Irish presidential hopeful Conor McGregor. For now at least, Pools are beginning to make plans for what could well be a long and hard 2025/26 season; 10 players have left the club, while none of Mani Dieseurvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron have signed new contracts.

Maguire, who co-hosts The Price of Football podcast, which has amassed more than seven million downloads since its first episode in 2020, alongside comedian Kevin Day, slammed the situation at Pools while discussing Jeff Stelling's decision to resign as club president on an explosive episode last week.

"Jeff Stelling has been the honorary president of Hartlepool United for, I think, eight or nine years," he said.

"The current owner, Raj Singh, has been trying to sell the club - or, claiming that he's trying to sell the club - for a long time. There have been some fascinating potential offers, including one from guys called Rob and Ryan from the United States. That was rejected and they went and bought another club elsewhere.

"From my understanding, talking to people - senior sources, shall we say - there have been multiple offers. There has been an offer on the table recently. It looks as if the potential buyers of Hartlepool United had put down a deposit of 10 per cent of the agreed price, but that Raj Singh wanted them to put down the other 90 per cent before the deal was signed off. If I was advising anybody - and I'm sure if a lawyer was advising anybody - then I'm sure they'd say 'not on your nelly'.

"Then Raj Singh announced he was going to poll season ticket holders - he'd sort of withdrawn funds - and he's now gone back to season ticket holders and said 'actually, if you vote for me, I will put additional funds into the club'. So it went to a vote and the choice was - Raj Singh, or nobody else. Under those circumstances, 63 per cent of season ticket holders said 'well, we'll vote for Raj Singh then'. The fear was that the club would go out of business.

"It's a very, very bizarre thing to do. My understanding is that some of the offers have been in excess of one million pounds. I'll be honest, Hartlepool's worth a pound. It's a club that's losing money, it's losing three quarters of a million pounds a year. It's in the National League, it's not got a TV deal worth shouting about. Yet he keeps saying 'I want to get this done, but I can't'.

"The would-be owners have been trying to get the club for over a year. Raj Singh has been saying they're a bunch of charlatans, they've got no money. If that's the case, then don't take 10 per cent of the asking price.

"They've got a new board of directors which seem to be club employees. There is now sort of a Stasi style character assasination on the prospective owners. It's all very messy, it doesn't reflect well on the club. I can understand it from Jeff Stelling's point of view, he's just had enough and he says 'I love the club, but it's just being dragged through the mud and I don't want to be associated with Raj Singh's Hartlepool United anymore'."

