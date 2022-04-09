Pools came from behind to deny promotion-elect Rovers after Omar Bogle ended an eight game run without a goal to cancel out Regan Hendry’s fabulous opener.

And Pools were good value for the point in an entertaining contest at the New Lawn Stadium with both side’s pushing for a winner in the closing stages.

But with Oldham Athletic’s defeat against Port Vale, and Pools already out of reach from Scunthorpe United, Lee’s side have sealed their Football League status officially with five games to spare.

Omar Bogle earned Hartlepool United a draw at Forest Green Rovers. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Lee made several changes to his team for the trip to the New Lawn, four in total, as well as a switch in formation.

And the headline news came with captain Nicky Featherstone dropping to the bench as Bryn Morris returned to the starting line-up in midfield.

Morris was joined by Tom Crawford who celebrated his new contract with a return to the line-up as Gary Liddle took the armband as part of a back five.

Marcus Carver completed the changes as he started alongside Omar Bogle in attack.

Joe Grey, Joe White and Isaac Fletcher all dropped to the bench while Rotherham United loanee Jake Hull missed out altogether.

But Pools almost got off to the worst possible start when Kane Wilson earned a soft freekick from David Ferguson as Nicky Cadden found an unmarked Baily Cargill from six yards out but fortunately for Lee’s side he steered his header off target.

Pools had to withstand plenty of pressure, as you would expect from the league leaders, but they might have taken the lead after a good exchange of play on the right between Carver and Jamie Sterry.

The fullback’s cross found Ferguson in the area but he steered just wide of the far post.

And Lee’s side came close again when Crawford timed his run from midfield to perfection to latch onto Bogle’s header but he was forced a little wider than he would have liked under pressure from Cargill and dragged just wide as a result.

Pools did have Ben Killip to thank 10 minutes before the break when Timi Odusina was caught out in midfield which allowed Hendry to find Jack Aitchison in the area and he stung the palms of the Pools keeper before Liddle did just enough to put off Josh March.

Pools will have been content with their endeavour going in level at the break but the deadlock was soon broken after the restart when Bogle could only clear a corner as far as Hendry on the edge of the area and he fired an unstoppable effort into the top corner through a crowd of bodies.

And the hosts almost doubled their lead just after the hour when Aitchison volleyed narrowly wide from Cadden’s cross.

But to their credit, Pools dug in and got themselves level when Crawford arrowed a delightful ball beyond Cargill into the path of Bogle inside the area and the striker was able to guide it beyond Luke McGee.

Pools might have even stole a winner at the death when Joe Grey got the better of the home defence from a bouncing ball but he steered wide.

Forest Green Rovers XI: McGee, Wilson, Sweeney, Cargill, Adams, Aitchison (Young ‘77), Cadden, Matt © (McAteer ‘15), Moore-Taylor, Hendry, March

Subs: Thomas, Bernard, Allen, Diallo, Bunker

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Liddle ©, Odusina, Ferguson, Morris, Shelton (White ‘69), Crawford, Carver (Grey ‘81), Bogle (Fletcher ‘90)

Subs: Bilokapic, Ogle, Featherstone, Smith

Yellow - Morris (66), Aitchison (75)