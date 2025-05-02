Forest Green Rovers boss assesses his side's play-off chances ahead of Hartlepool United trip
Cotterill's side, who will finish third no matter the result on Monday and are therefore sure of a home semi-final in the play-offs later this month, will conclude the regular season with a long trip to the North East.
The Gloucestershire outfit, who were relegated from the Football League last season, have responded well on their return to the fifth division, winning 22 of their 45 league matches.
The truth is that neither Forest Green nor Pools, who are stranded in mid-table and are facing an uncertain future as the hunt for a new owner drags on, will likely consider Monday's game as a priority. While Cotterill could well be tempted to make changes to ensure his squad are fit and firing for the play-offs, Pools have little left to play for other than pride and fans are more concerned with what happens at the negotiating table than on the pitch.
The National League play-offs are notoriously challenging, with six teams vying for a place in League Two as opposed to the four sides who compete in the Football League's alternative format. Having finished in the top three, Forest Green will fancy their chances and won't have to risk progressing through a quarter-final eliminator. Although statistics show that the majority of play-off winners are the sides that finish either second or third in the regular season, anything can happen; Pools won promotion after finishing fourth in 2021, while a Grimsby side featuring Mani Dieseruvwe were victorious after sneaking into the top seven on the final day of the campaign in 2022.
"It doesn't matter what anyone says to me," Cotterill told BBC Gloucestershire.
"There will be a lot of talk, a lot of excitement but we just have to temper that and make sure we carry on doing what we've done for most of this season.
"We had another big win (over Oldham) and we look like the wheels are turning again a little bit, that's how I feel.
"We set ourselves a benchmark and then we dropped below it. We've had another win and people know where we are now. If we go and finish this season well and we do well, then we have done this the hard way - make no bones about that."
