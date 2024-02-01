Forgotten Hartlepool United striker Mikael Ndojli leaves on loan to Spennymoor Town
Ndojli, who has not featured in the Pools first team for more than a year, has joined National League North side Spennymoor Town until the end of the season.
The deal is expected to take him to the end of the two-year contract he agreed with Hartlepool back in the summer of 2022.
Now 26, London-born Ndojli was signed by Paul Hartley after a spell in America with Virginia Beach City.
He has made 11 appearances with his only goals coming against Harrogate Town in a Papa John’s Trophy match at the Suit Direct Stadium in August 2022.
Hartlepool United said in a club statement: “Hartlepool United can confirm Mikael Ndojli has signed for Spennymoor Town on loan until the end of the season.
“The attacker made 13 appearances and scored three goals on loan at Blyth Spartans earlier in the campaign.
“He joins the Moors in time for their National League North fixture against Peterborough Sports on Saturday afternoon.
“We wish Mikael well for his time out on loan.”