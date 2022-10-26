Hope of an upturn in form following Keith Curle’s appointment has faded somewhat after four straight defeats.

Pools are not out of touch by any means but a second win of the season is certainly needed.

They are of course not the only side struggling right now with Colchester and Harrogate finding the going especially tough.

But how does Hartlepool’s current form compare with every other team in the league? Here we have the answers, with each club’s record since matchday 6, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website

Every club’s actual league position is given in brackets.

