Pools have announced Ferguson has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium keeping him with the club until 2024.

Ferguson has been influential in helping Pools secure their League Two status this season with 51 appearances and five goals.

Ferguson had been one of several players out of contract this summer who ex-boss Graeme Lee was keen to tie down to a new deal.

David Ferguson has agreed a new deal with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And the former Sunderland man is hoping to help the club reach its potential over the coming years.

“I’m delighted to sign my new contract,” said Ferguson.

"The fans have been unbelievable to me ever since I joined and I can’t wait to continue my Hartlepool journey.