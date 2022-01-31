Former Burnley, Bradford City and Shrewsbury Town defender leaves Hartlepool United
Luke Hendrie has left Hartlepool United after the defender terminated his contract by mutual consent.
Hendrie was handed the captains armband in last week’s Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final success over Charlton Athletic as Graeme Lee’s side moved into the semi-finals where they will host Rotherham United at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Hendrie, 27, has made 11 appearances since arriving on a free transfer from Grimsby Town in the summer with seven of those coming in League Two.
Hendrie had been absent with a calf injury after featuring in Pools’ defeat at Port Vale under interim manager Antony Sweeney with Lee admitting the Papa John’s Trophy tie was the ideal time to have a look at the defender.
“Tonight was a night where I wanted to have a good look at Luke, his attitude in training has been absolutely fantastic and it was a good opportunity to give Byrner a bit of a rest,” said Lee following the victory over Charlton.
“He’s experienced, he talks and what he does day in day out shows if he’s on the pitch he deserves that armband.”
Pools had been linked with a move for Oldham Athletic defender Carl Piergianni early on transfer deadline day with the Latics said to have rejected an approach for the 29-year-old according to reports from Football League World.
Hendrie’s exit means a move for another defender made sense for Lee’s side to challenge Jake Hull, Neill Byrne, Gary Liddle and Timi Odusina for a place in Lee’s starting XI.
Hendrie’s second spell with the club ends six years after his previous time with the club when on-loan from Burnley.