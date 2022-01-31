Hendrie was handed the captains armband in last week’s Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final success over Charlton Athletic as Graeme Lee’s side moved into the semi-finals where they will host Rotherham United at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hendrie, 27, has made 11 appearances since arriving on a free transfer from Grimsby Town in the summer with seven of those coming in League Two.

Hendrie had been absent with a calf injury after featuring in Pools’ defeat at Port Vale under interim manager Antony Sweeney with Lee admitting the Papa John’s Trophy tie was the ideal time to have a look at the defender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Hendrie has left Hartlepool United by mutual consent. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Tonight was a night where I wanted to have a good look at Luke, his attitude in training has been absolutely fantastic and it was a good opportunity to give Byrner a bit of a rest,” said Lee following the victory over Charlton.

“He’s experienced, he talks and what he does day in day out shows if he’s on the pitch he deserves that armband.”

Pools had been linked with a move for Oldham Athletic defender Carl Piergianni early on transfer deadline day with the Latics said to have rejected an approach for the 29-year-old according to reports from Football League World.

Hendrie’s exit means a move for another defender made sense for Lee’s side to challenge Jake Hull, Neill Byrne, Gary Liddle and Timi Odusina for a place in Lee’s starting XI.

Hendrie’s second spell with the club ends six years after his previous time with the club when on-loan from Burnley.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.