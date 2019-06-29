Former Hartlepool United and Rochdale CEO Russ Green returns to football at Doncaster Rovers Belles
Former Hartlepool United CEO Russ Green has returned to football – at fourth tier women’s side Doncaster Rovers Belles.
Green, who spent over a decade with Pools, initially joined the club in 2002 before being promoted to chief executive in 2007.
He stepped down from his position at Victoria Park in 2016 and later went on to assume a similar role at League One side Rochdale.
But Green was banned from “all football related activity” last summer after he was charged by the FA after breaching rules regarding “incidents of misconduct in intermediary activity.”
Green, however, has now served his ban and will assume his position with the Belles – who have just been taken under the Club Doncaster umbrella, headed-up by Doncaster Rovers.
Speaking after accepting the role, Green said: “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured to be given this role, everyone knows the name of the Belles and it’s clear from everyone I’ve already met that there is a real determination to bring great days to the club again.”
Club Doncaster CEO, Gavin Baldwin, added: “I’ve known Russ for many years, he is a man of integrity who can bring his decades of experience in football to the club.
“We could not have found a better person to lead the club off the pitch, I know the coaching staff have already taken to him and I’m sure the players and fans will too.”
The Belles sit just one division above Hartlepool United’s own women’s side.