Former Hartlepool United and Wrexham player Alan Fox sadly passes away

Victoria Park Clarence Road. Hartlepool United FC, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid

Fox, a centre-half by trade, attracted the interest of big boys Arsenal but showed loyalty to Wrexham.

The Welshman stands in eleventh place in the list of all-time appearances for Wrexham.

Fox made 64 appearances for Pools in between the seasons 1964-65 under the management of Geoff Twentyman and Brian Clough.

Fox was named in the preliminary squad for the 1958 World Cup which saw Wales reach the quarter-final stage.

After his retirement, Alan and his family stayed in the town of Hartlepool and reemained settled ever since.

Alan's son, Andrew spoke to Hartlepool United’s club website:

He said: “Pools and Wrexham were always the results he looked for every weekend.

“Whenever the two sides played each other, he was always a guest and just wanted to see both teams do well.

He always told the story of Brian Clough’s first day at Pools, he spoke to him and said, you'll be going to Bradford and playing your Football there.

"He loved being a part of this town and community and I am glad he can be remembered for the great Footballer he was.”

A statement on the website also read: “Everyone at Hartlepool United sends their thoughts and love to the Friends and Family of Alan Fox.”

Fox also turned out for Bradford City and Dundalk following the stints at Wrexham and Hartlepool United.

The Hartlepool Mail sends its condolences to the family of Alan Fox.

