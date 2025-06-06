Former Hartlepool United attacker Josh Hawkes has left League Two side Tranmere Rovers "to pursue opportunities elsewhere".

Hawkes came through the ranks at Pools and scored 13 goals in 64 appearances before signing for Sunderland in September 2020. During his time at the Stadium of Light, he signed on loan for Tranmere, scoring once in 17 matches and doing enough to earn a permanent deal in January 2022.

The 26-year-old established himself as a popular figure at Prenton Park but is set to depart after scoring 27 goals in 151 appearances.

Hawkes took to X to address Rovers fans following a challenging spell towards the end of his time on Merseyside after falling out of favour under former boss Nigel Adkins.

"I want to thank the fans for the past four seasons," he wrote.

"I really appreciate all the support you've shown during my time here, and I'm leaving with nothing but respect for you all.

"This decision hasn't been easy, but it's one I feel I've had to make for the best of my career moving forward.

"I think most can understand how difficult the past 18 months were, and the fact that I could end the season playing in front of you meant everything.

"I hope the club pushes to where it should be because, no matter how tough things get, you fans still turn out in numbers."