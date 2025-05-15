Former Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor criticised Stockport County fans following their agonising League One play-off semi-final penalty shootout defeat against Leyton Orient.

The Hatters, who were bidding to win back-to-back promotions after finishing third in the regular season, were denied a trip to Wembley after being edged out on penalties by an in-form Orient, who are now unbeaten in their last nine matches.

It was a frustrating result for Challinor, who led Pools back to the Football League in 2021 and is widely regarded as one of the club's greatest ever managers, after refereeing decisions went against the Hatters in the first leg.

Challinor was left seething after officials failed to spot the fact that Charlie Kelman was yards offside when he scored Orient's opening goal in an eventful 2-2 draw at Brisbane Road last week. Challinor, who left Pools to take charge at Stockport and has since led the Hatters from mid-table in the National League to the brink of the Championship, slammed the incident as "the worst decision I have seen in 15 years of management".

The popular former Pools boss has come under fire after criticising Stockport fans who left their League One play-off semi-final penalty shootout defeat before Ethan Galbraith's winning spot-kick. Picture by Mark Fletcher.

Stockport rallied to take a result back to Greater Manchester thanks to second half goals from Oliver Norwood and Fraser Horsfall but were unable to get over the line on a tense evening at Edgeley Park. County went behind when Ollie O'Neill scored after just three minutes but drew level thanks to Isaac Olaofe, who notched his 13th goal of the season 16 minutes from time. The hosts had two gilt-edged chances to win the game but Olaofe blasted over the bar in the 93rd minute before Odin Bailey hit the post deep into the second period of extra time.

The tie went to penalties and Orient progressed after Tottenham Hotspur loanee Josh Keeley saved from Jack Diamond before Ryan Rydel struck the woodwork, while the hosts converted all four of their spot-kicks. However, Challinor was left frustrated after some fans were seen leaving the ground before Ethan Galbraith had struck the winning penalty, telling Stockport's official website it was his "biggest disappointment" of a frustrating night.

"I'll get my little rant out of the way first," he said.

"My biggest disappointment is watching people walk out of the stadium when it's 3-1 and giving up. I've not said it all through the season, but I've seen that throughout the course of the season, people walking out when these players have given everything and got themselves into a really good position. If the players gave up with five minutes to go, we wouldn't be in the position that we are. That's the biggest disappointment of the night."

Although his comments can likely be attributed to a general sense of frustration at missing out on the final by such a fine margin, County fans took to social media to express their disappointment with his criticisms. Despite the result, Challinor has transformed Stockport from a side stranded in non-league to one pushing for a return to the Championship for the first time in more than 20 years. Doubtless the Hatters will be among the favourites for promotion once again when the new season begins in August.