Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Hartlepool United captain Peter Hartley was born to be a coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, at the end of an impressive and storied career, including almost 200 appearances for his hometown club, spells at Stevenage, Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and Motherwell as well as a hugely successful stint in India, during which he helped Jamshedpur to Indian Super League glory, he's intent on inspiring the next generation with Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching.

Together with his friend and former Hartlepool United teammate Matty Dolan, Hartley is producing unique, fresh, fun and vibrant coaching sessions at Dyke House Secondary School for children aged between seven and 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, who are both UEFA A Licence coaches and boast almost 950 senior appearances between them, came up with the idea of establishing Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching to help develop the town's untapped potential, make football fun and rewarding, nurture young people as individuals and make the most of their vast experience in the game.

Hartley, who was appointed Pools captain aged just 23 and made almost 200 appearances for his hometown club, has established a new coaching venture in the heart of Hartlepool.

The sessions are a bit special - Hartley and Dolan draw on their decades of experience as professional footballers, lessons from some legendary former managers, including Neale Cooper, who made Hartley captain of Pools aged just 23, as well as their natural aptitude for coaching.

Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching offers unrivalled insight from two Hartlepool United heroes in the heart of the town - plus, a number of special guests from the sporting world are set to pay a visit this summer.

With a desire to "improve the person, improve the player" at the heart of Twenty9's ethos, the sessions offer something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartley and Dolan are just as determined to produce the next Hartlepool United star as they are to make the most of football's transferable skills to produce the next leader in the community.

Above all, the duo are focused on providing an outlet for children and teenagers to have fun, make new friends and keep fit, all while learning the beautiful game from two professionals who have lived the dream and represented their beloved Hartlepool United.

"We're both really passionate about coaching," Hartley said.

"We've looked around the town, and there are other people putting coaching sessions on, but we want to develop kids as individuals and footballers. We feel there's a gap there.

"I think I was born to coach. We're doing what we love.

"You learn something from every coach you work under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As soon as I went on the B Licence five or six years ago, it really lit a fire in my stomach.

"Football is an art, it's about expressing yourself. We want to add value to their lives, to their football and to give them a dream.

"Some of these kids might go on to play football for our town - and we might pat ourselves on the back in 20 years!"

Twenty9 Elite Football Coaching are hosting summer camps, beginning on July 23rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions are held at Dyke House Secondary School between 10am and 3pm, with a number of surprise guests set to take part.

For more information, or to book, visit www.twenty9efc.com or email [email protected].