Flinders spent six years at the Suit Direct Stadium from 2009, making over 250 appearances for Pools, and also found his name on the scoresheet after a memorable equalising goal against Bournemouth in 2011.
Flinders powered home a header in the 94th minute to earn a share of the spoils at the Suit Direct Stadium with Pools safe for another season in League One.
The 35-year-old remained with the club following their relegation to League Two for a further two years before moving on to York City in 2015.
Flinders has had spells at Barnsley, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Blackpool among others during his career and drops back into League Two after bringing an end to a five year spell with Cheltenham Town.
“He’s been a very good goalkeeper over the years and has come here to compete for the first choice goalkeeping spot,” said Stags boss Nigel Clough on Flinders’ signing.