Flinders spent six years at the Suit Direct Stadium from 2009, making over 250 appearances for Pools, and also found his name on the scoresheet after a memorable equalising goal against Bournemouth in 2011.

Flinders powered home a header in the 94th minute to earn a share of the spoils at the Suit Direct Stadium with Pools safe for another season in League One.

The 35-year-old remained with the club following their relegation to League Two for a further two years before moving on to York City in 2015.

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Scott Flinders has joined Mansfield Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Flinders has had spells at Barnsley, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Blackpool among others during his career and drops back into League Two after bringing an end to a five year spell with Cheltenham Town.