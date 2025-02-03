Former Hartlepool United defender Alex Lacey is set to sign for League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians, according to reports.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since being released by Pools in April. Lacey was rumoured to be on trial with last season's National League play-off winners Bromley over the summer but has been unable to find a new club after departing the Prestige Group Stadium.

However, the experienced defender's wait looks to be almost over, with Lacey set to agree a deal with Irish powerhouse Bohemians.

Injuries have plagued the former Luton, Yeovil and Notts County man's career and his time at Pools was no different. Having signed for the club in the summer of 2022, Lacey made 22 appearances in his first season in the North East but was ruled out for the rest of the campaign after sustaining a serious injury in November. The following season proved even more frustrating, with Lacey playing just 14 games and spending large parts of the campaign sidelined with various injuries. Once considered one of the most promising prospects in the Football League after breaking into the Luton side while still a teenager, the last few years have proven difficult for the luckless defender.

Lacey, who made 36 appearances during a frustrating spell with Pools, has been without a club since his release in April. Picture by Frank Reid.

He'll now be hoping to reignite his career across the Irish Sea with Bohemians. The defender has featured as a trialist in games against Cork City and Drogheda, scoring against the latter last week. Lacey has been on trial alongside French striker Lys Mousset, who once commanded a £10 million pound fee when he became Sheffield United's club-record signing in 2019.

Bohs, who are the fourth most successful side in Ireland, endured a difficult campaign last season, finishing third from bottom. The Dubliners will be hoping for much better this term when the season kicks off in a fortnight's time. Bohemians begin their campaign against last season's runners-up Shamrock Rovers on February 16.