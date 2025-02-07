"I flew in for the friendly against Cork City and I couldn't wait to get back over here again after that.

Former Hartlepool United defender Alex Lacey has signed for League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians.

The 31-year-old had been without a club since being released by Pools in April. Lacey was rumoured to be on trial with last season's National League play-off winners Bromley over the summer but has been unable to find a new club after departing the Prestige Group Stadium.

However, the experienced defender's wait is finally over, with Lacey agreeing a deal with Irish powerhouse Bohemians on Tuesday after a move to the United States fell through.

Injuries have plagued the former Luton, Yeovil and Notts County man's career and his time at Pools was no different. Having signed for the club in the summer of 2022, Lacey made 22 appearances in his first season in the North East but was ruled out for the rest of the campaign after sustaining a serious injury in November. The following season proved even more frustrating, with Lacey playing just 14 games and spending large parts of the campaign sidelined with various injuries. Once considered one of the most promising prospects in the Football League after breaking into the Luton side while still a teenager, the last few years have proven difficult for the luckless defender.

He'll now be hoping to reignite his career across the Irish Sea with Bohemians. The defender featured as a trialist in games against Cork City and Drogheda, scoring against the latter last week. Lacey had been on trial alongside French striker Lys Mousset, who once commanded a £10 million pound fee when he became Sheffield United's club-record signing in 2019.

Bohs, who are the fourth most successful side in Ireland, endured a difficult campaign last season, finishing third from bottom. The Dubliners will be hoping for much better this term when the season kicks off next week. Bohemians begin their campaign against last season's runners-up Shamrock Rovers on February 16.

"Alex is a really experienced centre-back with hundreds of games under his belt at really good levels in England," manager Alan Reynolds told the Bohemians official club website.

"He has been in with us in the past couple of weeks and we have been really impressed with what we have seen from him. His attitude and the help he has given the younger players in the squad has been first class.

"He was due to go and play in the United States but that fell through, which has thankfully benefitted us as he is exactly what we needed - a 6ft 2in dominant centre-half who we have seen already fit in really well with the group. We're delighted to get him in."

Meanwhile Lacey, who will be eager to put his injury problems behind him at Dalymount Park, admitted he was looking forward to a "new experience" following a challenging couple of years.

He said: "I've really enjoyed my time with the club over the last couple of weeks. After meeting Rennie (Reynolds) and the team, I felt right at home straight away.

"This is a really good set-up here, everyone has been really welcoming and everyone is working hard to push on this season.

"I flew in for the friendly against Cork City and I couldn't wait to get back over here again after that.

"It's obviously a new league for me and a new experience moving to Ireland, so I'm relishing it now.

"The results we have had in pre-season have been positive and the performances have been positive too, so there is a good foundation to build on. There is a good balance in the team, with plenty of experience and good young players too. I feel my experience playing in England can benefit the players around me, particularly the young players.

"I'm really excited to get started now. Having the opening game in the national stadium against your rivals will be a big occasion and it's something we are really looking forward to."