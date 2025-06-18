Former Hartlepool United defender Dan Dodds admits he "loved" his time at Pools after signing for National League North side South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old agreed to drop down a division to sign for the Mariners, who appointed Ian Watson as their new boss last month and have since welcomed former Pools skipper Carl Magnay as assistant manager following a spell in charge of National League side Gateshead. South Shields also secured the signing of full-back Robbie Tinkler, who made 215 appearances at the Gateshead International Stadium, on Monday.

Dodds made a bright start to his Pools career after signing from Middlesbrough following an impressive spell on loan at rivals Darlington, scoring twice in his first six appearances, including a stunning winning goal against Doncaster. Although Dodds was unable to prevent Pools from being relegated back to the National League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, he established himself as a popular figure at Victoria Park thanks to his pace, drive and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The energetic defender looked set to play an integral role as Pools tried to make an immediate return to the Football League under John Askey, starting all of the first five games of the new season as part of a back three and helping his side climb to the top of the table after picking up 12 points from a possible 15. However, what looked to be a relatively innocuous issue sustained at the end of August's win over AFC Fylde turned out to be a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament injury; Dodds had keyhole surgery and missed the remainder of the campaign while Pools slid down the table.

The defender, who signed for National League North side South Shields on Monday, was a popular figure for Pools despite struggling for form, fitness and confidence towards the end of his time at Victoria Park. Picture by Frank Reid.

Having returned last summer and featured in pre-season, there were hopes that Dodds would be back to his best ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The full-back started on the opening day, playing 89 minutes in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Yeovil, but then suffered a hamstring injury that would keep him out of the next seven matches and appeared to dog him throughout the season. While Pools fans were keenly hoping to see Dodds fit and firing when he returned in September, he struggled to rediscover his best form and was sent off against Eastleigh in November before being hooked at half time in February's draw with Tamworth following a nightmarish first half display. Another hamstring issue suffered in unfortunate circumstances at the beginning of March brought an underwhelming season to an end; having made 19 appearances in his first five months at Pools, the defender was reduced to just 28 in the following two years.

Although Dodds has endured some well-documented struggles with form, fitness and confidence over the last two seasons, the sense among Pools fans is that he remains a talented prospect. At 24, he still has time on his side and the defender will no doubt be eager to begin a climb back up the divisions with South Shields.

"I'm buzzing," he told the Mariners official club website.

"I'm really looking forward to getting going. Coming from Hartlepool, talking to the gaffer and things, I'm just really excited to get going - I can't wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I first went there (to Hartlepool), it was a real shock. I was in the academy (at Middlesbrough) and I'd been on loan to Darlo, so I went from there to League Two at the time. I loved it, but it was a real shock with the standard and the level I knew I had to get to to be where I wanted to be."

Dodds will return to Victoria Park on August 2, when Pools host the Mariners in a final pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign.

He said: "It'll be fun going back.

"I can't wait to get going. The back end of last season was a bit stop, start for me, so I think the sooner I get back out on the football pitch, the better."