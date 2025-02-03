Former Hartlepool United defender Edon Pruti has signed for National League South side Slough Town.

The Albanian under-21 international signed for Pools in January 2023 and made 23 appearances before leaving to sign for Farnborough. Pruti arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium with Pools in the midst of a relegation battle and, despite some promising initial performances, was unable to prevent his new side from returning to the National League. Powerful, athletic and dominant in the air, fans had hoped the young defender would play an important role the following season but it became clear Pruti was keen to return to the South. After making two appearances at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, the 22-year-old signed on loan for National League South outfit Farnborough.

Pruti did enough to earn a permanent deal in Hampshire following his release by Pools at the end of last season but the defender has moved on again, signing for Slough. Farnborough boss Spencer Day admitted he had been keen to keep Pruti, who made more than 50 appearances at Cherrywood Road, but that they had been unable to agree a new deal as the club looked to balance the books following the signings of Pemi Aderoju, Daniel O'Connor, Jonny Stuttle and Selim Saied.

Pruti returns to Slough, who are one place below Farnborough in the National League South table in 15th, having made 22 appearances at Arbour Park during an initial spell in 2022. The defender, who has agreed a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season, made his second debut for the club on Saturday but was unable to prevent the Rebels from falling to a 3-1 defeat to leaders Dorking Wanderers.

Pruti made 23 appearances during a generally underwhelming spell at Pools but retains a desire to return to full-time football. Picture by Frank Reid.

"As soon as I was made aware that Edon was available, I spoke with the board at our club as quickly as I could to see if there was a deal that could be done, and fortunately there was," Slough manager Scott Davies told the club's official website.

"As with most teams, we want to plan ahead for next season, so to bring Edon in on a contract for 18 months is great news.

"At just 22, left-footed and with very good experience for someone his age, he's a perfect addition to our squad. Edon is keen to get back to full-time football and believes Slough are the best club in helping him do that.

"He's turned down other offers elsewhere, which always bodes well for me as it shows that we have secured someone who wants to play for Slough Town.

"The coaching staff and I are looking forward to helping Edon develop into the player that I know he can be and I'm over the moon that he's on board with us."