Former Hartlepool United defender Romoney Crichlow has been released by League Two promotion winners Bradford City.

The 25-year-old returned to Valley Parade for a second stint in February, scoring once in 12 appearances as the Bantams finished third in a hotly contested League Two promotion race, edging out Walsall on the final day thanks to Antoni Sarcevic's 96th minute winner to secure their place in League One.

Crichlow first signed for Bradford on a season long loan from Huddersfield in the summer of 2022, making 41 appearances in all competitions. He was released by the Terriers at the end of the campaign but did enough to attract the attention of League One Peterborough, going on to help the Posh lift the EFL Trophy in 2024. However, Crichlow was placed on the transfer list in the summer and spent time out on loan at National League side Dagenham and Redbridge earlier in the campaign, turning out 10 times for the East London outfit.

The versatile defender signed on loan for Pools in the summer of 2019, making two appearances before returning to parent club Huddersfield in January the following year. It was a challenging time for Crichlow, whose mother was killed in an attack in Barbados in August. Following her tragic death, he thanked Pools fans for their "immense" support.

The former Pools full-back, who made two appearances during a fleeting loan spell in the North East, admitted he was "devastated" to be leaving League Two promotion winners Bradford City. Picture by Frank Reid.

Crichlow is one of six players to have been released by Bradford as the West Yorkshire side prepare for life in League One. Former Pools stars Neill Byrne, Brad Halliday and Clarke Odour all remain under contract at Valley Parade.

Crichlow took to X to send a heartfelt message to Bradford fans following his release, admitting he was "devastated".

"Devastated isn't the word but ultimately grateful I had the opportunity to come back to the club I love," he wrote.

"Short but sweet and absolutely no regrets as we achieved the ultimate goal in the end. Getting the Bantams to League One.

"The last week has been the best of my life and I truly wish the lads nothing but the best and I love them all."