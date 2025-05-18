Former Hartlepool United defender linked with move away from League One side

Former Hartlepool United defender Macauley Southam-Hales is set to leave Stockport County, according to reports.

As per Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, who took to X to announce the news, the 29-year-old is likely to leave Edgeley Park when his contract expires next month, alerting a number of clubs to his availability.

The energetic defender has endured an injury hit spell in Greater Manchester since signing for County in 2020, making 120 appearances and helping the Hatters win two promotions. Southam-Hales collided with an advertising board during an FA Cup win over Charlton in December 2022 and broke his foot later in the campaign. The full-back, who is a hugely popular figure in the North West, suffered a rupture to his patella tendon in February 2024, leaving him unable to walk and ruling him out for nine months. He returned in November and featured 20 times this season, most recently in a goalless draw with Charlton at the beginning of last month. Stockport, led by former promotion-winning Pools boss Dave Challinor, were beaten on penalties in the League One play-off semi-finals earlier this week.